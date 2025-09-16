Matrix Executions, a leader in options trading technology, announced its latest launch of its white-label equity options algorithmic trading solutions. This product empowers broker dealers with true customization and control, enabling them to offer a bespoke algo trading experience to their clients. The product leverages Matrix Executions' advanced execution algo suite overlayed with the Matrix QRX ATS for an all-in-one answer to execution customization.

In today's dynamic market, a one-size-fits-all approach no longer works. Matrix Executions' offering provides broker dealers with the ability to define, configure, and deploy option algorithms with varying levels of precision. This isn't just a re-skinned product but a foundation for dynamic innovation.

The Matrix white-label solution provides extensive bespoke parameter configurations and true customization. Their robust strategy configuration library allows broker-dealers to fine-tune specific variables to optimize performance for different options strategy outcomes or market conditions.

With parameters tailored to optimize market structure placement and liquidity targeting, the granular control ensures algorithms align perfectly with the unique trading philosophies and risk appetites of diverse client segments and is tailored for reproduction and scalability. Once a successful algo strategy is developed for a particular client segment, broker-dealers can seamlessly and efficiently replicate it for new subsets of their client base, accelerating time to market.

At the core of the white-label solution lies Matrix Executions' proven Smart Core algo suite which has recently produced its own lineup of price discovery algorithms. These advanced tools use customization and tolerances to identify optimal execution venues, minimizing market impact and achieving superior price improvement. The product is also seamlessly integrated with the Matrix QRX ATS, providing access to a high-performance alternative trading system designed for more efficient options liquidity and executions.

This new offer represents a significant step forward in empowering broker-dealers to enhance their value proposition and optimize trading performance for their clients.

"We recognize that broker-dealers need the tools to differentiate themselves and provide truly customized services," said Jordan Naylor, CEO of Matrix Executions. "Our white-label options solution helps our users to build and reproduce strategies that service their client's needs."

About Matrix Executions: Matrix Executions provides innovative trading technology solutions for financial institutions. With a focus on cutting-edge algorithms and robust execution platforms, Matrix Executions helps clients achieve superior trading outcomes.

