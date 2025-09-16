Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.: Green Rain Energy Holdings to Promote Their EV Charging Site in North Bergen to A Regulation Crowdfunding

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTC PINK:$GREH), is proud to announce the initial steps of our fully developed Level 3 EV charging site at 8012 Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen, New Jersey to become their very first Regulation Crowdfunding prototype launch. This Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) allows Green Rain Energy Holdings to raise capital by selling fractional ownership to a range of investors in return for access to revenue and rebates to said inventorship.

Project Overview

The North Bergen project, developed exclusively with PSE&G New Jersey, features two Level 3 DC fast charging stations, and are fully engineered with completed interconnection studies. This site will also include new solar tech with battery components. This trio of EV, solar, and battery are the new focus for Green Rain Energy's push for the "Clean tech renaissance".

"We have been waiting for the right moment to announce this new CF", CEO Alfredo Papadakis said in a statement. "Our North Bergen site is the perfect project to introduce this new concept of fractional ownership as we develop and introduce more sites in the near future."

A Reg CF allows eligible companies to raise capital for eligible projects. This is what some analysts have defined as the democratization of securities inventorship, providing the opportunity and platform any qualified investor or company. The North Bergen charging station aligns with Green Rain Energy's to transformation of gas stations, urban environments, and underutilized spaces into clean energy hubs. By leveraging local partnerships and integrating innovative EV infrastructure, the company is positioned to lead the next wave of renewable energy solutions.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC: GREH)

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. is a renewable energy company focused on developing and deploying sustainable power solutions across North America. Through its subsidiaries and partnerships, the company is working to revolutionize clean energy infrastructure, from solar generation to EV charging networks, with a mission to drive environmental responsibility and create lasting shareholder value.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. This includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release may not be concluded due to unforeseen technical, installation, permitting, or other challenges. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Green Rain Energy Holdings to differ materially from those expressed herein. Except as required under U.S. federal securities laws, Green Rain Energy Holdings undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

