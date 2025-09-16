Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, along with Ipsos, one of the world's leading market research companies, has announced the next step in its partnership with Volkswagen Group UK (VWG UK), a wholly owned subsidiary of Volkswagen (VW) Group. This collaboration marks the next phase in VWG UK's customer experience journey, building on a strong foundation powered by Medallia's technology and Ipsos' research, advanced analytics and advisory services. The UK automotive leader is launching CX Health, a new initiative that will transform how the UK arm of the company captures and acts on the true voice of the customer.

"At Volkswagen Group UK we know that feedback from our customers is key to informing the future of our business. Through our partnership with Medallia and Ipsos we have been able to take a major step forward in realizing that vision," said Nick Ratcliffe, Customer Experience Director at Volkswagen Group UK. "We are excited to continue to build on the success of our program and encourage change across all facets of our organization to enhance the experiences of our customers."

For years, customer experience programs in the automotive sector have relied heavily on incentivizing dealers to achieve targets based on customer survey scores, but the well-intentioned practice often limits capturing the full picture. Volkswagen Group UK is taking a new approach with its CX Health program with the Volkswagen brand, designed to better reflect the true voice of its customers through real-time feedback captured by Medallia Experience Cloud.

"Volkswagen Group UK is driven by a desire to deliver excellence through innovation," said Mark Bishof, CEO at Medallia. "By challenging long-standing customer feedback practices, it is capturing more authentic insights and using them to drive real change across the enterprise. As customer expectations continue to evolve, Volkswagen Group UK is setting a powerful example of how to stay ahead."

In collaboration with Ipsos, Volkswagen Group UK has redesigned its approach, remodelled its targets and revised its forecasts, while also eliminating its incentivization policy. The new system combines customer satisfaction scores with open-ended, verbatim feedback to generate an overall percentage rating of customer satisfaction. With Medallia's artificial intelligence-powered Text Analytics analyzing that feedback, the organization now has a real-time understanding of customer sentiment and intent across channels and can make targeted improvements to the customer experience.

"Volkswagen Group UK has shown a clear commitment to evolving how customer experience is understood and acted upon," said Jamie Thorpe, Chief Experience Officer and CX Service Line Leader at Ipsos in the UK. "By rethinking legacy approaches and embracing more genuine, real-time feedback, they are setting a new benchmark for how to embed the customer voice into business strategy."

About Volkswagen Group United Kingdom Ltd

Volkswagen Group UK Ltd is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Group, one of the world's leading car makers, and is the importer of Audi, SEAT, CUPRA, Škoda, Volkswagen Passenger Cars and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

In 2024 the Group registered 472,056 vehicles through its network of over 600 retailers; this is over 22 per cent share of the UK passenger car market. As such, Volkswagen Group is the leading automotive Group in the UK.

About Ipsos

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people. Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees.

Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques. "Game Changers" our tagline summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120, Mid-60 indices, and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD). ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP

www.ipsos.com

About Medallia

Medallia is the global leader in customer and employee experience, trusted by the world's most iconic brands including 7 of the Fortune 10. Medallia's AI-driven platform helps enterprise organizations turn billions of feedback signals into clear, prioritised actions. With deep domain expertise, a powerful partner ecosystem, and consistent leadership recognition from top industry analysts, Medallia transforms customer experience into a strategic driver of business growth. Learn more at www.medallia.com.

2025 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia's products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

