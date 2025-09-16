Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.09.2025 14:00 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH: DERMALOG Wins Prestigious International Competition for Iris Recognition Security

Biometrics leader DERMALOG outperforms global competitors in LivDet-Iris 2025, achieving 99.99 percent accuracy in detecting advanced contact lens fraud and securing first place in every test category.

HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH has claimed top honors at LivDet-Iris 2025, one of the most renowned international benchmark for iris recognition security. Organized as part of the IEEE International Joint Conference on Biometrics, this competition brings together leading academic institutions and industry players to evaluate the latest technologies in biometric fraud prevention.

DERMALOG emerged as the clear winner in all three evaluation categories of the competition. Its technology demonstrated outstanding performance in detecting various types of presentation attacks. The competition tested how accurately and robustly systems can distinguish between bona fide and spoof attempts, such as real iris images and manipulations designed to deceive biometric sensors using printed photos, artificial eyes, digitally morphed images, and high-quality cosmetic contact lenses.

Among all results, DERMALOG's system stood out in one of the most challenging categories by reaching an accuracy of 99.99 percent when detecting modern textured contact lenses. These lenses are designed to closely replicate the natural human iris and are considered one of the most difficult fraud methods to identify. The near-perfect result reflects the robustness of DERMALOG's approach and its ability to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated iris presentation attact techniques.

DERMALOG also participated in the system-level category, which involved testing a full commercial iris recognition setup with real people and physical iris presentation attacks. In this evaluation, the company's system delivered exceptional results, correctly identifying all genuine users and rejecting nearly all fraudulent attempts.

This success highlights DERMALOG's leadership in biometric innovation and underlines the company's ability to deliver high-security solutions for identity varification and identification.

- Picture is available at AP -

Press contact:

DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
Sven Böckler
Media Relations
info@dermalog.com
Phone: +49 (0)40 413 227 - 0
www.dermalog.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dermalog-wins-prestigious-international-competition-for-iris-recognition-security-302557610.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.