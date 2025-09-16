Longevity World Cup Launches Inaugural Competition Season

The first competitive event dedicated to reversing one's biological age offers Bitcoin rewards for the top-ranked athletes.

BUDAPEST, HU / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / The inaugural Longevity World Cup, the world's first competitive event where athletes win by reversing their biological age, is underway, with submissions being accepted through December 2025. Founded by Adam Ficsor, this groundbreaking event transforms aging into a measurable, trainable, and winnable sport.

LWC Banner

Longevity World Cup 2025 Banner

The Longevity World Cup challenges the long-held notion of aging as a passive function. "At 30, I realized aging had quietly begun, and without competition, I lacked motivation to fight it," said Adam Ficsor, founder of the Longevity World Cup. "This sport brings back that drive. It turns staying alive into a game worth playing and one that's worth winning. This isn't about adding ten years at the end of life. It's about proving aging itself can be reversed and turning that fight into a sport worth following."

The competition runs from January to December and is open to anyone motivated to improve their healthspan, able to complete lab testing, and submit valid results. Competitors submit valid blood tests with a slate of measurements that make up PhenoAge , a biomarker of aging that was developed by Dr. Morgan Levine, a professor with the Department of Human Genetics at the University of California - Los Angeles.

PhenoAge measures a person's biological age through a mathematical model that uses the values of several biomarkers, including:

Albumin (Serum Albumin)

Creatinine (Serum Creatinine)

Glucose (Blood Sugar)

C-Reactive Protein (CRP or hs-CRP)

Lymphocyte Percentage (Lymphocyte % or Absolute Lymphocyte Count)

Mean Corpuscular Volume (MCV or Average Red Blood Cell Size)

Red Cell Distribution Width (RDW, RDW-CV)

Alkaline Phosphatase (ALP, Alk Phos)

White Blood Cell Count (WBC Count, Leukocyte Count)

Competitors in the Longevity World Cup can submit as few or as many sets of test results as they want, with the Cup calculating the competitor's ranking from the best PheoAge across all submissions for the year. Only a single valid test result is required to enter, but partial or non-same-day submissions are not allowed.

Competitors are ranked by the difference between their biological age and chronological age. Participants compete across multiple divisions, including men's, women's, and open categories, as well as generational leagues like Millennials and Baby Boomers.

Says Zdeñek Sipek, a top-ranking competitor in the Longevity World Cup: "Expect to live long. Set a clear goal: I want to live to 100, 120, or further. Then identify with the goal?-?you are a longevity athlete. Set your protocol and go for it, no matter what. No matter the weather, no matter how you feel in the morning, that's the plan?."

Every year marks the start of a new competition season, where a different methodology to measure biological age will be used. The inaugural season is using PhenoAge because it relies on easily available blood measurements, creating a low barrier to entry and making the competition inclusive and accessible to everyone. Test results are only valid during the calendar year of January 1 to December 31.

The Longevity World Cup differs from previous healthspan competitions which have only tracked healthspan research broadly or measured pace of aging. Longevity World Cup is a true sport, where participants are measured on athlete-level biological age reversal through competition-style leagues and offers prize money for the top competitors.

Prize money is in the form of Bitcoin and will be awarded to the top three athletes in the ultimate league. 10% of donations will be used for administrative costs, and the remaining 90% will fund the prize pool. Payouts for the winners will take place in mid-January.

To learn more or register for the competition, visit www.longevityworldcup.com .

About Longevity World Cup

The Longevity World Cup is the first global competition where athletes win by reversing their biological age. Founded by Adam Ficsor in 2025, the event tracks athletes' progress through validated biological aging clocks and fosters a new sport where age is an advantage. Learn more at www.longevityworldcup.com .

SOURCE: Longevity World Cup

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/longevity-world-cup-launches-inaugural-competition-season-1066164