Optimal Dynamics Solidifies Position as McLeod Customers' Clear Choice for Network-Wide Decision Automation and Optimization

Continued investment and innovation leads to new tools that deliver rapid connectivity, onboarding, and time-to-value for joint customers

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Optimal Dynamics , the leader in Artificial Decision Intelligence for the transportation industry, today announced continued enhancements for McLeod Software customers, driven by robust two-way integration tools that enable seamless deployment, accelerated data flow, and deliver measurable business impact faster than ever before.

Over the past several years, the number of McLeod customers adopting Optimal Dynamics has surged, with dozens committing to multi-year projects to automate and optimize freight network decisions. Fleets utilizing the Decision Automation Platform have achieved significant improvements, including increased efficiency, utilization, and profitability. Recent McLeod customers who have selected Optimal Dynamics include Buchanan Hauling & Rigging, Doug Andrus Distributing, Halvor Lines, L.J. Rogers, Meiborg Brothers, and Sparhawk Trucking.

To support this surging demand, Optimal Dynamics has invested heavily in a series of infrastructure projects to accelerate time to value for McLeod customers, including streamlined data ingestion and mapping, historical simulation, simplified configuration management and explainability. The results are now being felt across the customer base.

"Optimal Dynamics has helped us move faster than we thought possible," said Mark Sparhawk, President at Sparhawk Trucking. "Within hours of the team receiving our McLeod credentials, we had clean, quality data flowing within the Optimal Dynamics UI. The speed and collaboration have been a game-changer."

Faster Deployments to Faster ROI

Optimal Dynamics and McLeod Software have built a trusted partnership over the years, and new capabilities are now transforming how quickly customers realize value. By automating tasks that previously required engineers, non-technical teams can begin deployments for McLeod customers in a fraction of the time, with live, quality data flowing within hours. This speed enables rapid refinement of configurations, calibrations, validation and testing.

Customer Success teams are also able to quickly run historical simulations, helping fleets track key metrics, fine-tune their networks to reflect real-world operations, and facilitate high-leverage conversations about future state value unlocks, right from the start.

New end-user tools within the Optimal Dynamics UI are also helping customers adopt the platform faster. At the center is the company's proprietary explanation engine, which translates complex optimization logic into clear, natural language insights. Built on a large language model (LLM), the solution makes the platform's sophisticated decision-making accessible and understandable to end users.

Embedded into the platform and used hundreds of times per week, these tools enhance user confidence, accelerate adoption, and speed time-to-value. By demystifying the recommendation process, the system enables teams to trust and act on its guidance immediately, resulting in faster operational improvements.

"Our partnership with McLeod is about more than connectivity, it's about delivering results," said Daniel Powell, CEO of Optimal Dynamics. "By harnessing the power of automation in our own solutions and processes, we are now helping fleets themselves unlock automation faster, learn the platform more intuitively, and reach new levels of decision-making. This continuous innovation and transformative value is why many McLeod customers increasingly rely on Optimal Dynamics."

Optimal Dynamics will showcase joint customer results at the McLeod User Conference, September 21-23 in Denver, CO. On September 22, Chris Partain, VP of Operations at L.J. Rogers will present "AI in Action: A LIVE Freight Network Optimization." Attendees are also invited to stop by Booth #245 or visit www.OptimalDynamics.com to learn why McLeod customers rely on Optimal Dynamics to automate and optimize their networks.

