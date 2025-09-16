1606 Corp. to Attend the 151st NIBA Conference in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / 1606 Corp. (OTCID:CBDW) (the "Company"), under the leadership of CEO Austen Lambrecht, is pleased to announce that the Company will be attending the 151st National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) Conference, taking place in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Tuesday, September 16th, 2025.

As part of our ongoing growth strategy, 1606 Corp. is actively exploring mergers and acquisitions that align with our vision and expansion goals. The Company has already set up numerous meetings at the show. The NIBA Conference presents an excellent opportunity to engage with investment professionals, institutional partners, and emerging companies who share a commitment to innovation and long-term value creation.

"Attending NIBA gives us a unique chance to connect with key players in the small-cap and micro-cap markets," said CEO Austen Lambrecht. "We're excited to explore strategic partnerships and potential M&A opportunities that could accelerate our momentum towards uplisting to a senior exchange such as Nasdaq or NYSE and enhance shareholder value."

The 1606 Corp. team is looking forward to insightful discussions, networking opportunities, and discovering new pathways for strategic growth at this landmark industry event.

If you are attending the NIBA Conference and are interested in discussing potential partnerships, investment opportunities, or mergers and acquisitions, we welcome the chance to connect. Please feel free to reach out directly to Austen Lambrecht, CEO of 1606 Corp., to schedule a meeting during the event. This is a great opportunity for meaningful conversations around strategic collaboration and future growth.

About 1606 Corp.

1606 Corp. stands at the forefront of technological innovation, particularly in AI Chatbots. Our mission is to revolutionize customer service, addressing the most significant challenges faced by consumers in the digital marketplace. We are dedicated to transforming the IR industry through cutting-edge AI centric solutions, ensuring a seamless and efficient customer experience. As a visionary enterprise, 1606 Corp. equips businesses with the advanced tools they need to excel in the competitive digital landscape. Our commitment to innovation and quality positions us as a leader in the field, driving the industry forward and setting new benchmarks for success and customer satisfaction.

For more information, please visit cbdw.ai.

Industry Information

The global AI market, valued at $428 billion in 2022, is anticipated to reach $2.25 trillion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) ranging from 33.2% to 38.1%. The sector is expected to employ 97 million individuals by 2025, reflecting its expansive and significant impact.1 This potential growth presents a compelling opportunity for investors and industry professionals interested in the AI sector.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to reliance on unaudited statements, the Company's need for additional funding, the impact of competitive products and services and pricing, the demand for the Company's products and services, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States SEC. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly the "Risk Factors" sections of those reports, and in other documents the Company has filed, or will file, with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contact

Austen Lambrecht

CEO, 1606 Corp.

austen@1606corp.com

cbdw.ai

1 Market valuation and projections are based on multiple industry sources, including Fortune Business Insights, which estimated the global AI market at $428 billion in 2022 with a projected growth to $2.025 trillion by 2030 (CAGR ~21.6%), and Research and Markets, which projects growth to $1.81 trillion by 2030 (CAGR ~38.1%). Employment estimates, including the creation of 97 million new jobs by 2025, are derived from the World Economic Forum's "Future of Jobs Report".

