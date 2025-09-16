Updated Lineup Announced for iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference September 16-17, 2025

iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference September 16-17, 2025
RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Fall Investment Conference will take place on September 16-17, 2025, bringing together top micro-cap companies and investors for two days of high-quality insights and investing opportunities.
The event begins on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, with a series of live-streamed company presentations, beginning at 9:00 AM ET. The following day, Wednesday, September 17, will be dedicated to 1x1 meetings between presenting companies and pre-approved investors, starting at 8:00 AM ET.
How to Attend:
Investors and industry professionals can register to watch the presentations and request 1x1 meetings by visiting the official event website: Register Here
Conference Schedule - September 16, 2025 (All Times ET):
Time
Company
Ticker
Webcast Link
9:00am
NN, Inc.
NASDAQ:NNBR
View Presentation
9:30am
Xtract One Technologies Inc.
OTCQX:XTRAF / TSX:XTRA
View Presentation
10:00am
Health In Tech Inc.
NASDAQ:HIT
View Presentation
10:30am
Callan JMB Inc.
NASDAQ:CJMB
View Presentation
11:00am
Orion Energy Systems Inc.
NASDAQ:OESX
View Presentation
11:30am
Ascent Industries Co.
NASDAQ:ACNT
View Presentation
12:00pm
TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc
NASDAQ:TOMZ
View Presentation
12:30pm
RenovoRx Inc.
NASDAQ:RNXT
View Presentation
1:00pm
Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation
NASDAQ:AENT
View Presentation
1:30pm
Peraso Inc.
NASDAQ:PRSO
View Presentation
2:00pm
P3 Health Partners Inc.
NASDAQ:PIII
View Presentation
2:30pm
SKYX Platforms Corp.
NASDAQ:SKYX
View Presentation
3:00pm
Perfect Moment Ltd.
NYSE/AMEX:PMNT
View Presentation
3:30pm
Sky Harbour Group Corp.
NYSE:SKYH
View Presentation
About iAccess Alpha's Virtual Best Ideas Investment Conferences
iAccess Alpha hosts four virtual investment conferences annually (March, June, September, and December), showcasing high-potential small and micro-cap investment opportunities. The conferences feature live company presentations on Day 1, followed by exclusive 1x1 investor meetings on Day 2. Since 2019, iAccess Alpha has co-organized leading microcap-focused events, connecting top-tier investors with high-potential companies.
For more information, contact:
info@iaccessalpha.com
www.iaccessalpha.com
