ACCESS Newswire
16.09.2025 14:02 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Investor Summit Group: Presenting at the Investor Summit Q3 2025 on September 16; Watch the Live Stream for Free

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Investor Summit Group, the premier destination for virtual microcap conferences, is proud to announce the schedule for its upcoming Q3 Investor Summit Virtual on Sept 16, 2025.

Designed to maximize visibility for issuers and efficiency for investors, the event will showcase companies with strong leadership, innovative products, and clear paths to growth. Investor Summit continues to be the go-to platform for connecting quality companies with serious investors.

Register for any of these presentations to unlock full access and watch the presenters live.

Happening LIVE today, September 16, 2025

9:00 - 9:30 AM EST

Uxin Limited
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/track-2-uxin-limited/

Aurora Mobile Limited
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/track-3-aurora-mobile-limited/

9:30 - 10:00 AM EST

51Talk Online Education Group
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/track-2-51talk-online-education-group/

SuperCom Ltd.
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/track-3-supercom-ltd/

10:00 - 10:30 AM EST

Cabbacis
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/track-2-cabbacis/

10:30 - 11:00 AM EST

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-1-protalix-biotherapeutics-inc/

Cerrado Gold Inc.
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-2-cerrado-gold-inc/

Unusual Machines, Inc.
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-3-unusual-machines-inc/

11:00 - 11:30 AM EST

NowVertical Group Inc.
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-2-nowvertical-group-inc/

11:30 - 12:00 PM EST

Compugen Ltd.
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-1-compugen-ltd/

Sharon AI
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-2-sharon-ai/

12:00 - 12:30 PM EST

Pelthos Therapeutics Inc.
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-1-pelthos-therapeutics-inc/

1:00 - 1:30 PM EST

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-1-nautilus-biotechnology-inc/

United States Antimony Corp
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-2-united-states-antimony-corp/

MIND Technology, Inc.
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-3-mind-technology-inc/

1:30 - 2:00 PM EST

GlucoTrack, Inc.
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-1-glucotrack-inc/

CEMATRIX Corporation
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-2-cematrix-corporation/

DHI Group, Inc.
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-3-dhi-group-inc/

2:00 - 2:30 PM EST

Genprex, Inc.
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-1-genprex-inc/

Cannara Biotech
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-2-cannara-biotech/

Everspin Technologies
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-2-everspin-technologies/

2:30 - 3:00 PM EST

Helix BioPharma Corp.
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-1-helix-biopharma-corp/

Peraso Inc.
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-2-peraso-inc/

3:30 - 4:00 PM EST

Grace Therapeutics, Inc.
https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-1-grace-therapeutics-inc/

About Investor Summit Group

Investor Summit Group is redefining investor engagement for microcap and small-cap companies. Our mission is simple: connect quality companies with serious investors in the most efficient and cost-effective way possible. We eliminate unnecessary distractions, focus on real investor access, and deliver results that help issuers grow their shareholder base.

Contact:

If you'd like to meet with any of these companies, please email:
johnna-mae@investorsummitgroup.com

SOURCE: Investor Summit Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/presenting-at-the-investor-summit-q3-2025-on-september-16-watch-1073981

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
