Investor Summit Group: Presenting at the Investor Summit Q3 2025 on September 16; Watch the Live Stream for Free

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Investor Summit Group, the premier destination for virtual microcap conferences, is proud to announce the schedule for its upcoming Q3 Investor Summit Virtual on Sept 16, 2025.

Designed to maximize visibility for issuers and efficiency for investors, the event will showcase companies with strong leadership, innovative products, and clear paths to growth. Investor Summit continues to be the go-to platform for connecting quality companies with serious investors.

Register for any of these presentations to unlock full access and watch the presenters live.

Happening LIVE today, September 16, 2025

9:00 - 9:30 AM EST

Uxin Limited

https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/track-2-uxin-limited/

Aurora Mobile Limited

https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/track-3-aurora-mobile-limited/

9:30 - 10:00 AM EST

51Talk Online Education Group

https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/track-2-51talk-online-education-group/

SuperCom Ltd.

https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/track-3-supercom-ltd/

10:00 - 10:30 AM EST

Cabbacis

https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/track-2-cabbacis/

10:30 - 11:00 AM EST

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-1-protalix-biotherapeutics-inc/

Cerrado Gold Inc.

https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-2-cerrado-gold-inc/

Unusual Machines, Inc.

https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-3-unusual-machines-inc/

11:00 - 11:30 AM EST

NowVertical Group Inc.

https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-2-nowvertical-group-inc/

11:30 - 12:00 PM EST

Compugen Ltd.

https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-1-compugen-ltd/

Sharon AI

https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-2-sharon-ai/

12:00 - 12:30 PM EST

Pelthos Therapeutics Inc.

https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-1-pelthos-therapeutics-inc/

1:00 - 1:30 PM EST

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-1-nautilus-biotechnology-inc/

United States Antimony Corp

https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-2-united-states-antimony-corp/

MIND Technology, Inc.

https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-3-mind-technology-inc/

1:30 - 2:00 PM EST

GlucoTrack, Inc.

https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-1-glucotrack-inc/

CEMATRIX Corporation

https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-2-cematrix-corporation/

DHI Group, Inc.

https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-3-dhi-group-inc/

2:00 - 2:30 PM EST

Genprex, Inc.

https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-1-genprex-inc/

Cannara Biotech

https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-2-cannara-biotech/

Everspin Technologies

https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-2-everspin-technologies/

2:30 - 3:00 PM EST

Helix BioPharma Corp.

https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-1-helix-biopharma-corp/

Peraso Inc.

https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-2-peraso-inc/

3:30 - 4:00 PM EST

Grace Therapeutics, Inc.

https://investorsummitgroup.com/presentor/q3-track-1-grace-therapeutics-inc/

About Investor Summit Group

Investor Summit Group is redefining investor engagement for microcap and small-cap companies. Our mission is simple: connect quality companies with serious investors in the most efficient and cost-effective way possible. We eliminate unnecessary distractions, focus on real investor access, and deliver results that help issuers grow their shareholder base.

