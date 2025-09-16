Anzeige
16.09.2025 14:02 Uhr
Litmus Named a Challenger in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Global Industrial IoT Platforms

Litmus Empowers Enterprises to Scale Industrial Transformation by Making Data Instantly Connected, Contextualized, Governed & AI-Ready

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Litmus, the leading Industrial Edge Data Platform provider, today announced that it has been recognized as a Challenger in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Global Industrial IoT Platforms (Sept. 8). This marks a significant milestone for the company, having previously been recognized as a Niche Player in past years.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant is one of the most trusted resources for technology leaders, providing an independent, unbiased analysis of vendors across market ability to execution and completeness of vision. In its 2025 evaluation, Gartner assessed more than 15 Industrial IoT platform providers worldwide.

"We believe being named a Challenger validates what our customers already know: Litmus is challenging the incumbents with cutting-edge technology and high ability to execute at scale," said Vatsal Shah, CEO of Litmus. "For years, we've helped the world's leading manufacturers bridge the IT-OT gap, accelerate time-to-value, and make their data AI-ready. Moving from Niche Player to Challenger reinforces our proven ability to deliver outcomes across multi-plant, edge-to-cloud deployments."

Recognition of Proven Execution

The move to the Challenger quadrant highlights Litmus' ability to:

  • Scale edge-to-cloud deployments across a large number of plants and enterprise systems.

  • Deliver real-time data contextualization and governance, ensuring information is trusted and AI-ready.

  • Provide connectivity with broad OT data collection and seamless integration with leading cloud and AI platforms.

About Litmus

Litmus is the leading Industrial Edge Data Platform that helps the world's largest manufacturers connect, contextualize, and govern OT data to make it AI-ready. With 250+ out-of-the-box connectors, Litmus powers real-time data pipelines from edge to cloud, accelerating digital transformation and enabling Industrial AI at scale. Trusted by global leaders and working alongside partners such as Microsoft, Google Cloud, AWS, Databricks, Oracle Cloud, and Dell Technologies, Litmus delivers enterprise-grade solutions that unlock the full value of industrial data. Learn more at www.litmus.io.

Contact Information

Krystal Leung
Press Relations
krystal.leung@litmus.io

SOURCE: Litmus



