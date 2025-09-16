Quartz-Carb-Fuchsite Schist with 1-5% Py, Local Aspy

Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTC Pink: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce results for a recently completed prospecting program targeting prospective stratigraphy west of the past producing Naybob Gold Deposit on the Ogden Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. The Ogden Gold Project is a 50/50 Joint Venture with Discovery Silver Corp ("Discovery"), with the Company serving as the operator.

Recent prospecting activities on the Ogden Gold Project has highlighted an area of strong to intense alteration 400m west north west (WNW) (See Fig 1: Naybob Plan Map) of the past producing Naybob Gold Deposit. A broad zone of strong to intense alteration consisting of fuchsite, sericite alteration with associated quartz stockwork and strong silicification and carbonatization over a minimum width of 30m. Within this pervasive zone of alteration is a discrete zone on mineralization with quartz flooding, 1-5% disseminated pyrite, trace arsenopyrite and local galena. This discrete zone of mineralization is approximately 3.5 meters(m) in width and exhibits similar style of mineralization to that of the Thomas Ogden Zone (TOG). 4 samples were collected from this zone of mineralization with assays consisting of 0.267 grams per tonne (g/t), 4.24 g/t, 4.33 g/t and 7.59 g/t. This zone of high-grade gold mineralization is located in an area that hasn't seen any recent exploration work with records indicating some of the work dating back as far as 1930's and 40's with sporadic documentation and no record of any recent work. Follow-up sampling/prospecting/mapping will take place later this month to further evaluate the on-strike extent and orientation of this zone of mineralization (Note: The surface grab samples described in this news release are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades of the property).

Management is highly encouraged with the identification of high-grade gold mineralization along the same trend and west of a past producing gold deposit. Naybob West represents a high priority target with additional follow-up work planned.

The Ogden Gold Project is an exploration staged project located within the prolific Timmins Gold Camp 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario. It is a part of a joint venture agreement between Metals Creek Resources and Discovery Silver Corp. The property is located in Ogden Township and covers 8 km of strike length of the Porcupine-Destor Break the key conduit for gold mineralization in the Timmins Gold Camp.

Figure 1: Naybob Plan Map with mineralized zones including recent high-grade Samples.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved of the disclosure of the exploration information in this news release.

All samples were sent to Activation Laboratories. The precious metals were analyzed utilizing a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK".

Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF).

Metals Creek also has the Tillex copper project situated in Currie Twp, approximately 5 km southwest of Matheson, ON. in close proximity to the Porcupine-Destor Break. On the property is a non 43-101 compliant, near surface Historic resource of 1,338,000 tonnes grading 1.56% Cu (Pacifica Resources Ltd., 2005-6 Canadian Mines Handbook, page 318), However, management notes this calculation does not meet the standards as outlined in National Instrument 43-101, "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects", and has not been independently validated or verified by the Corporation and should not be relied upon.

Drilling at Tillex in 2024 returned 110 meters of 1.69% copper and 7 g/t silver in TX24-020, and 92.05 meters of 2.12 % copper and 12 g/t silver in TX24-022.

