West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Millennial Potash Corp. (TSXV: MLP) (OTCQB: MLPNF) (FSE: X0D) ("MLP", "Millennial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received analytical results for drillhole BA-001-EXT at its Banio Potash Project in Gabon. Hole BA-001-EXT intersected approximately 112.5m cumulative metres of carnallitite seams averaging 15.9% KCl, using a 13% cut-off grade, within the overall 220m of potash mineralization. The 112.5m of carnallitite seams are situated within evaporite Cycles II to Cycle VII which are hosted by the Salt Sequence stratigraphy at the project. This cumulative thickness of 112.5m compares very favourably with the +70m cumulative thicknesses encountered in drillholes BA-002-EXT and BA-003.

Farhad Abasov, Millennial's Chair, commented, "Millennial is excited to announce the assay results for hole BA-001-EXT, which showed over 50% thicker cumulative potash seams than what we drilled last year. It is great to see a Cumulative zone of 6 potash Cycles approximately 112m thick with an average grade of 15.9% KCl. This is significantly thicker than the approximately 70m thick Cumulative zone of Cycles delineated in holes BA-002-EXT and BA-003 as reported in 2024 and demonstrates strong continuity of the potash horizons. The extensive potash mineralization in BA-001-EXT exceeded MLP's expectations and supports the Company's expectation of the Banio Potash Project's further potential. We are looking forward to receiving analytical results from hole BA-004 core samples. The prominent potash mineralization intersected in BA-001-EXT has the potential to significantly boost the project's potash resources. We intend to update our Mineral Resource Estimate after all the assay results are received."

Drillhole BA-001 is located in the centre of the North Target (see Fig. 1) and was originally drilled in 2017 to a depth of 364m where tachyhydrite and carnallitite were intersected but with variable bedding orientations which were originally interpreted as representing a fault zone and the drilling was stopped. MLP's geological model, based on extensive experience in the Gabon-Congo Basin, recognized this variability in bedding as soft-sediment deformation and confined only to single evaporite cycles along drill holes. Drillhole BA-001-EXT represents the extension of BA-001 to 678m and 4 more evaporite cycles with carnallitite seams from approximately 362m to a depth of 657m are present.

Figure 1 Drillhole location map, Banio Potash project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4674/266194_127e640394234a3e_001full.jpg

Two hundred and twenty-six (226) core samples from BA-001-EXT were submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) laboratories for potash analysis. Interpretation of the geology and distribution of mineralization by the Millennial team and our potash consultants, ERCOSPLAN Ingenieurgesellschaft Geotechnik und Bergbau mbH ("ERCOSPLAN"), defines six Evaporite Cycles (Cycle II to Cycle VII) in BA-001-EXT which correlate and confirm the continuity of these same Cycles which were intersected in drillholes BA-002 and BA-003. The Cumulative Total of potash mineralization, primarily interbedded carnallitite and halite, totals 220.25m averaging 10.4 % KCl with no grade cut-off applied (see Table 1)

Table 1 Potash Cycles with Carnallitite Seams intersected with no cut-off grade applied

Evaporite Cycle Carnallitite Seams From (m) To (m) Thickness (m)* KCl (%)











Cycle VII C1 to C7 362.40 518.10 155.70 9.51 Cycle VI C1 to C2 565.35 607.50 42.15 14.28 Cycle V C1 to C4 617.50 633.80 16.30 14.84 Cycle IV C1 645.95 648.60 2.65 18.15 Cycle III C1 652.95 656.40 3.45 17.21











Cumulative Total



220.25 10.4

*Drilled thickness; true thickness to be determined

Application of a 13% KCl cut-off grade to the seam intersection data yielded a Cumulative Total seam thickness of approximately 112.46m and an average grade of 15.9% KCl (see Table 2). This cumulative total exceeded management's expectations as similar Cycles and seams in BA-002-EXT and BA-003 totalled approximately 70m and the average grade of 15.9% KCl is consistent with the MRE completed in 2024 (see MLP Jan. 16, 2024, Press Release).

Table 2 Potash Cycles with Carnallite Seams intersected with 13% KCl cut-off grade

Evaporite Cycle Carnallitite Seams From (m) To (m) Thickness (m)* KCl (%) Cycle VII C7 362.40 372.55 10.15 13.75

C6 no reasonable thickness with grade over 13 % KCl

C5 454.75 461.54 6.79 15.86

C4 469.00 475.25 6.25 15.40

C3 477.20 484.10 6.90 16.63

C2 490.00 510.45 20.45 19.11

C1 513.80 518.10 4.30 20.82 Cumulative Total-Cycle VII



54.69 17.16











Cycle VI C2 565.35 589.75 24.40 14.19

C1 592.50 607.50 15.00 14.43 Cumulative Total-Cycle VI



39.40 14.30











Cycle V C4 617.50 623.72 6.22 13.19

C3 624.80 626.00 1.20 19.15

C2 627.45 628.30 0.85 20.10

C1 629.80 633.80 4.00 14.98 Cumulative Total-Cycle V



12.27 14.84











Cycle IV C1 645.95 648.60 2.65 18.15 Cumulative Total-Cycle IV 645.95 648.60 2.65 18.15











Cycle III C1 652.95 656.40 3.45 17.21 Cumulative Total-Cycle III 652.95 656.40 3.45 17.21











Cumulative Total 13% cut-off

112.46 15.92

* Drilled thickness; true thickness to be determined

The significant thicknesses of Cycles VII, VI, and V, 54.90m and 39.4m and 12.27m respectively, are consistent with the same Cycles encountered in drillholes BA-002 and BA-003 some 4km and 1.5km to the northeast and east of BA-001-EXT. The increased thickness of Cycle VII is likely due to the soft-sediment deformation during precipitation of the salt minerals that has resulted in local thickening of the potash beds (see Fig. 1). This continuity suggests strong potential for BA-001-EXT to add to the existing resource calculated for the project as the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") did not include any resource associated with BA-001-EXT as the hole was incomplete (see MLP Jan. 16, 2024, Press Release).

The objectives of drilling BA-001-EXT, and the overall Phase 2 program, which includes BA-004, were to evaluate the presence of potash-rich horizons at depth and laterally to provide additional data for a future updated MRE. Identification of additional potash Cycles and seams outlined in BA-001-EXT has extended the strike length of known potash mineralization to approximately 4km which could potentially add significant tonnage to the existing resource calculated for the project which currently contains an Indicated MRE of 657M tonnes grading 15.9% KCl and an Inferred MRE of 1.159B tonnes grading 16% KCl (see MLP Jan. 16, 2024, Press Release). In addition, based on preliminary logging of hole BA-004 where numerous potash Cycles and seams have been identified (see MLP June 26, 2025 Press Release), this strike length could increase to approximately 8km. Analytical results from the SRC laboratory for BA-004 core sampling are pending. In tandem with the potential resource increase, data from the Phase 2 drill program may allow upgrading of some resources from Indicated to Measured status and may possibly result in shifting Inferred tonnage to Indicated status. Samples from the recent drillholes have been selected for dissolution test-work and geotechnical test-work which will be incorporated in any future Feasibility Study.

QA/QC

Millennial employees follow standard operating and quality assurance procedures intended to ensure that all sampling techniques and sample results meet international reporting standards. Procedures for handling core samples begin with securing the potash-bearing PQ-HQ-sized core at the drill site in plastic poly-tubing which is then thermally sealed. Core is placed in rigid core boxes and transported to Millennial's camp for geological logging, detailed geotechnical logging, and photographing. Significant intervals are dry cut in half for HQ core or quartered for PQ core, using a specially modified tungsten carbide bladed core saw. Half (HQ size) and quarter core (PQ size) samples are then double bagged and thermally sealed prior to transporting to Libreville by Millennial personnel. The remaining core is re-sealed in plastic poly-tubing and the core boxes secured at Millennial's exploration camp in air-conditioned containers to prevent deterioration of the potash minerals. Upon arrival in Libreville core samples are stored at Millennial's storage facility and then taken to the Gabon Ministry of Mines & Energy where permission is obtained to export the samples. The bagged samples are then carefully packed into wooden crates and shipped via DHL to the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) laboratory in Saskatoon. This sampling procedure was initiated by ERCOSPLAN Ingenieurgesellschaft Geotechnik und Bergbau mbH, Millennial's potash consulting firm, supervised by Millennial's Chief Executive Officer Jason Wilkinson, M.Sc., Sebastiaan van der Klauw, EurGeol from ERCOSPLAN, and periodically reviewed by Millennial Director, Peter J. MacLean, Ph.D., P. Geo.

Millennial is utilizing SRC's Potash ICP Analysis package designed for multi-element analysis of potash samples. Upon arrival at SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories, core samples are dried, and jaw crushed to 95% @ -2mm and 100 g sub sample is split out using a riffler and transferred to vials. The subsample is pulverized to 95 % @ -106 microns using a puck and ring grinding mill to create a pulp. The grinding mills are cleaned between groups using Quintus quartz. The pulp is then transferred to a labelled plastic snap top vial. An aliquot of pulp is placed in a test-tube with 15 ml of 30°C DI water. The sample is shaken. The soluble solution is then analyzed by ICP-OES. The method is suitable for the soluble analysis of commercial potash (Sylvite and Carnallite). The samples are analysed for FeO (wt%), K2O, Na2O, MgO, and CaO and a suite of trace elements. Br and Cl are determined using ICP-Ms and a gravimetric determination of the insoluble content for each sample is made. SRC's internal protocol includes the insertion of internal standards and repeats, and review of this data shows no significant deviation from the accepted values. SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories has been certified by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) to conform to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025:2005 (CAN-P-4E).

The information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sebastiaan van der Klauw, EurGeol of ERCOSPLAN and Peter J. MacLean, Ph.D., P. Geo, Director of the Company, both of whom are Qualified Persons as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101.

