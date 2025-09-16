Belo Horizonte, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (OTCQB: JUPGF) ("Atlas Critical Minerals" or the "Company"), an exploration company focused on critical minerals for defense applications and electrification, is pleased to announce highly encouraging initial results from its Iporá Rare Earths Project (the "Project") located in Goiás State, Brazil. The Company has retained SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS"), a premier mineral evaluation company, to prepare a Technical Report Summary regarding the Project under the U.S. guidelines of Item 1300 of Regulation S-K ("Regulation S-K 1300"). Marc-Antoine Laporte from SGS is the Qualified Person for the Project under Regulation S-K 1300.

Key Highlights

High-grade drilling intercepts include 8 meters at 2,071 ppm TREO (total rare earths oxides) and 775 ppm MREO (magnetic rare earths oxides) in drillhole DHIP-0006, with a peak 1-meter interval of 3,822 ppm TREO and 1,803 ppm MREO

Iporá Rare Earth Project Overview

The Iporá Project comprises 12 mineral rights covering 18,615 hectares (~ 46,000 acres) in western Goiás State. The June/July 2025 field campaign included geological mapping of 4 permits, collection of 161 surface samples, and 18 auger drill holes totaling 171 meters. The project targets ion-adsorption clay ("IAC") deposits, similar to those in southern China that dominate global heavy rare earth production.

Surface sampling results validated the drilling program, with laterite samples above alkaline complex rocks achieving grades up to 1,366 ppm TREO and 247 ppm MREO. The geological setting features regolith-hosted mineralization associated with the Goiás Alkaline Province ("GAP") and Iporá Granite, creating favorable conditions for ionic clay deposits.

Outstanding Initial Processing Results

We believe that the Company's initial metallurgical testing program demonstrates the high-quality nature of the Iporá mineralization. Under standard leaching conditions, the project achieved impressive recovery rates across all rare earth elements. Applying a sample cutoff that ensured a minimum TREO recovery of 25%, the results showed strong average recovery of valuable components, with particularly robust performance for the most economically significant elements:

MREO : 44% average recovery, with peak rates exceeding 60%

: 44% average recovery, with peak rates exceeding 60% HREO : 55% average recovery

: 55% average recovery Yttrium: 63% average recovery

These results are particularly significant as magnetic rare earths (neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, and terbium) are essential for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and defense applications.

It is important to note that the processing studies included variability testing under different conditions, with optimization work showing potential for significantly enhanced recoveries through adjusted pH and particle size parameters.

As the next steps, the Company plans to advance the Iporá Project through expanded drilling programs targeting the most prospective laterite zones, with particular focus on areas showing optimal intersection of high grades and strong leaching characteristics. Additional metallurgical optimization work will continue to enhance recovery rates.

Diversified Rare Earth Portfolio Strategy

The results from the Iporá Project complement Atlas Critical Minerals' previously announced Alto do Paranaíba Project, creating a compelling diversified rare earth strategy. In August 2025, the Company filed a Technical Report Summary for Alto do Paranaíba, which demonstrated high-grade mineralization up to 28,870 ppm TREO within the Mata da Corda Group, representing a conglomerate-hosted rare earth deposit. With Iporá's ionic clay mineralization and Alto do Paranaíba's conglomerate-hosted system, Atlas Critical Minerals now controls two distinct rare earth deposit types across its Brazilian portfolio. This diversification provides significant strategic advantages, including reduced geological risk through multiple deposit styles, varied metallurgical processing approaches that may offer different cost structures and recovery rates, and enhanced optionality for development sequencing. Ionic clay deposits typically offer simpler processing with lower capital requirements, while conglomerate-hosted deposits can provide larger-scale resources. Together, we believe that these complementary projects position Atlas Critical Minerals as a leading rare earth explorers in Brazil with multiple pathways to production across different market conditions and technical scenarios.

About Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation

Atlas Critical Minerals Corporation (OTCQB: JUPGF) controls a large portfolio of critical mineral rights in Brazil, encompassing over 218,000 hectares, and including projects in rare earths, titanium, and graphite - minerals essential for defense applications and electrification. The Company's Iron Quadrangle Project is expected to generate initial revenues in the fourth quarter of 2025. More information is available on the Company's website at www.atlascriticalminerals.com and in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

