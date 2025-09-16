A New Era Unfolds with Dedicated Offerings in Data Enablement, Retail Media Strategy, and Global Expansion, Built for Independent Agencies and Growth Brands.

Ventura Growth, a Certified Service Partner of The Trade Desk, today announced its rebrand to Mogl, alongside the launch of three new business units focused on data enablement, retail media strategy, and global expansion.

Founded in 2022, Ventura empowers independent agencies and growth brands with direct access to world-class programmatic technology, training, and support. Currently supporting over 500 advertisers exclusively on The Trade Desk's platform, the rebrand to Mogl marks a new phase of growth for the company, which now includes expanded offerings and a broader geographic footprint.

"We built Mogl to drive real business growth for middle-market advertisers," said Marty Skotnicki, President and co-founder of Mogl. "Our goal isn't just to provide access to great platforms-it's to help marketers move faster, think smarter, and create more value."

New Offerings Address a Changing Marketing Landscape

As marketers face increasingly complex advertising ecosystems, Mogl's new divisions are designed to provide focused, scalable support across key growth areas:

Mogl Data is a dedicated data enablement practice focused on modern infrastructure. According to Snowflake, 87% of marketing leaders say their data stack is too fragmented to drive performance. Mogl Data addresses this by offering cloud architecture support, identity resolution, measurement frameworks, and real-time reporting through platforms such as Snowflake, CDPs, and more.

Mogl Retail provides strategic services for brands navigating the rapidly expanding retail media space, now the third-largest digital advertising channel. With hands-on experience across major retail media networks, Mogl Retail helps brands streamline co-op budgets, simplify operations, and optimize multi-retailer performance under a single service model.

Mogl UK is a new practice based in London providing localized platform access and support to clients and partners across the region.

These new offerings build on Mogl Growth, the company's original programmatic media service. Mogl Growth is one of the largest partners in The Trade Desk's Certified Service Partner program.

"Independent agencies and challenger brands are driving some of the most sophisticated programmatic strategies in the market today," said Matt Fogarty, General Manager of Channel Partnerships at The Trade Desk. "Mogl has been instrumental in the rapid growth of the Certified Service Partner program, making The Trade Desk's Kokai platform more accessible to small and medium-sized businesses, and we're excited to see them expand their offering to meet the growing demand for smarter, scalable solutions."

Designed for Scale, Built for Independence

Mogl serves independent agencies and emerging brands seeking more control over their advertising and data strategy. The company offers platform expertise, technical infrastructure, and flexible service models tailored to marketers who want to move faster and measure more effectively.

"With Mogl and The Trade Desk, we're able to drive measurable business outcomes at retail with our programmatic investments. Our clients gain performance, speed, an omni-channel understanding of impact, and meaningful insights without extra complexity." Benjamin Jurist, Founding Partner, Grain Group.

About Mogl

Mogl is a modern platform partner for media and marketing teams that want more control, greater impact, and scalable systems. With services spanning programmatic media, retail strategy, and data infrastructure, Mogl helps clients build smarter marketing stacks and move with intent. The company is headquartered in Denver, with teams across North America and EMEA.

