Completely redesigned platform delivers transformative user experience, streamlined workflows, and powerful analytics to drive strategic decision-making

North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, announced the launch of NH360 Portfolio Insights v7, a major advancement in strategic portfolio management software that transforms how organizations plan, execute, and optimize their strategic initiatives.

"NH360 Portfolio Insights v7 represents a significant leap forward," said Chris Miller, senior managing director and Practices lead for North Highland. "By completely reimagining the user experience and introducing powerful new capabilities, we're enabling organizations to align execution with strategy more effectively than ever before."

The upgraded NH360 platform delivers transformative improvements across several key areas:

Specialized Management Tools: Comprehensive initiative management with dedicated tools for tracking progress, setting targets, and proactively identifying potential issues

Comprehensive initiative management with dedicated tools for tracking progress, setting targets, and proactively identifying potential issues

Modern, Responsive Interface: A completely reimagined user interface with single-page application design for faster response time

Personalized Home Experience: A centralized command center providing immediate access to favorites, recently accessed entities, and a strategy card that tracks progress toward organizational objectives

Streamlined Entity Creation: A wizard-style dialog interface that guides users through logical steps when creating initiatives, projects, programs, and other entities

Enhanced Productivity Features: Inline editing capabilities, intuitive objective and metric management, and restructured Strategy and Portfolio Analysis modules that improve visibility into strategic alignment

"Portfolio Insights v7 fundamentally changes how teams collaborate on strategic initiatives," added Catalin Olteanu, general manager of NH360. "By bringing critical data insights, risk management, financial oversight, and performance tracking together in one cohesive experience, organizations gain unprecedented ability to align execution with strategy and deliver measurable business outcomes."

Learn more about North Highland's SPM offerings here: https://northhighland.com/strategic-portfolio-manager.

About North Highland

Founded in 1992, North Highland helps businesses move from strategy to reality, taking a pragmatic and practical approach to build solutions that work and create impact that lasts. As the world's leading change and transformation consultancy, our award-winning services powered by a combination of talent and technology turn client visions into real, measurable value.

With industry-leading client satisfaction ratings, North Highland's methods and expertise are regularly recognized by the world's leading analyst firms. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 5,500 experts in 60+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter/X, Instagram, and Facebook.

