G-P Unveils the Next Generation of G-P Gia, First-of-its-Kind Agentic AI that Acts as an Extension of Your HR Team

Gia saved HR professionals 7,000+ hours in 6 months, and is now generally available with Gia Essential, Gia Pro and Gia Enterprise

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- G-P (Globalization Partners) , recognized as the undisputed leader in global employment by industry analysts, today announced the launch of the next generation of G-P Gia, the first-of-its-kind agentic AI solution specifically designed for compliant global HR. Recognized as a 2025 Top HR Product by Human Resources Executive , Gia is available today in three tiered packages designed to support companies of all sizes and all compliance needs.

Gia is a comprehensive agent that provides HR guidance, creates policy documents, completes tasks and proactively monitors employment law changes and can make required updates on users' behalf. Gia is backed by G-P's decade-plus of global employment expertise and 100,000 G-P Verified sources, meticulously reviewed and validated by G-P's HR and legal experts. Articles verified by G-P experts are exclusively available in Gia and provide clear citations so users can always trust that they are receiving the most accurate and up-to-date employment and HR guidance. In beta, Gia helped teams reduce policy management overhead by up to 50% and cut the time and cost of compliance by up to 95%.

HR leaders need trusted AI systems built for data integrity and compliance. Yet, in a study by G-P, 89% of HR professionals have used general LLMs for sensitive HR work, including 80% who create HR contracts and policies with them. Unfortunately, websites like Wikipedia and Reddit are among general LLMs most cited sources , meaning HR teams may be unknowingly getting guidance and basing decisions on unreliable, crowd-sourced information.

"In the same way that specialized medical problems require a dedicated medical specialist, complex, specific HR challenges require specialized AI and global HR expertise," said Nat Natarajan, chief operating officer, G-P. "G-P Gia is purpose built for global HR and compliance, combining first-of-its-kind agentic AI with G-P's unmatched knowledge base built on more than a decade of human legal and HR expertise. G-P Gia delivers trusted, verified sources to provide better outcomes and stronger compliance for today's most pressing HR and business needs."

With Gia, it's done: Your global HR agent

Gia's specialized agents take on global HR and compliance tasks, acting as an extension of your HR team. Through agentic AI, it can replace manual workflows and reliance on external HR and legal counsel. Gia provides compliant and accurate information across all HR functions, and completes tasks on your behalf. Its knowledge-base spans 50 countries and all 50 U.S. states, and users can interact with Gia and generate documentation in 50+ languages.

G-P Gia Enterprise, Gia's new premium package, gives customers access to advanced agentic use cases designed to meet the demands of complex global operations, including:

Proactive Compliance Management: Gia transforms HR policy management from reactive to proactive with continuous monitoring, significantly reducing legal and operational risks. Gia monitors your company policies against global compliance laws, notifies you when relevant updates occur that could impact your business and can make changes as needed.

Company Knowledge Sources: Teams can upload their own policies into G-P Gia as knowledge sources to turn static policy documents into dynamic, actionable intelligence. Gia will use company specific context in the uploaded documentation as the source of truth and will not give advice contrary to your organization's policies.

Multiple Document Upload: Multi-document upload makes it easy to compare resumes with job descriptions, turn performance reviews into improvement plans or pull together multiple policies to create an employee handbook and more.

Worker Classification Check: Worker classification within Gia accurately classifies contractors versus employees helping ensure compliance and mitigate risk.

Team Management and Permissions: Centralized control over user roles, access levels and team structure ensures sensitive HR data and compliance information are only accessible to authorized personnel.

Coming SoonAdvanced Research: Gia's advanced research creates detailed, expertly-researched reports on whatever broad subject you choose to explore -similar to what you'd get from a research analyst or consultant, but without the cost or wait time. Examples: multi jurisdictional research, complex HR compliance scenarios, HR strategy and competitive intelligence.

Gia is GDPR compliant, encrypts user data at rest and in transit, and provides role-based access control to ensure only authorized personnel can view sensitive information.

HR leaders are already experiencing the impact of G-P Gia:

"With G-P Gia, we've cut compliance costs significantly. If I need to write a policy, I plug in the parameters and jurisdiction, and Gia creates it instantly. Knowing that Gia's guidance is based on expert-reviewed, legally vetted sources gives me peace of mind," said Katy Burris, senior director of human resources, Herb Pharm.

"G-P Gia has saved me time by instantly answering policy questions, guiding me through workflows, and helping locate key resources within the platform," said Jamie Cabezas, vice president of human resources, Archive360.

"G-P Gia allows me to access information whenever I want, instead of having to either message support or wait for a human HR specialist to be online, which can often take a few days," said Arlette Soro, HR manager, compliance & compensation, Broadsign.

Availability

G-P Gia is now accessible both via desktop and mobile interfaces, putting global HR expertise right in the palm of professionals' hands. The three tiered packages, G-P Gia Enterprise, Gia Pro and Gia Essential, offer specialized support for organizations of all sizes. New users can get a free 30 day trial of Gia Pro, no credit card required, at g-p.com/gia .

About G-P

G-P (Globalization Partners) is the recognized leader in global employment, ranked No. 1 in every industry analyst report. G-P's global employment platform delivers everything companies of all sizes need to manage the full employee lifecycle with its trusted Global HR Agent, G-P Gia, and AI-powered Employer of Record (EOR) and Contractor products. G-P supports teams in 180+ countries with more than a decade of global employment experience, the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts, and its unmatched proprietary knowledge base.

G-P: Global Made Possible

To learn more, please visit: g-p.com or connect with us via LinkedIn , X , Facebook or check out our Blog .

