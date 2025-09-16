Causaly Introduces First Agentic AI Platform Built for Life Sciences Research and Development

Specialized AI agents automate research workflows and accelerate

drug discovery and development with transparent, evidence-backed insights

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Causaly today introduced Causaly Agentic Research, an agentic AI breakthrough that delivers the transparency and scientific rigor that life sciences research and development demands. First-of-their-kind, specialized AI agents access, analyze, and synthesize comprehensive internal and external biomedical knowledge and competitive intelligence. Scientists can now automate complex tasks and workflows to scale R&D operations, discover novel insights, and drive faster decisions with confidence, precision, and clarity.

Industry-specific scientific AI agents

Causaly Agentic Research builds on Causaly Deep Research with a conversational interface that lets users interact directly with Causaly AI research agents. Unlike legacy literature review tools and general-purpose AI tools, Causaly Agentic Research uses industry-specific AI agents built for life sciences R&D and securely combines internal and external data to create a single source of truth for research. Causaly AI agents complete multi-step tasks across drug discovery and development, from generating and testing hypotheses to producing structured, transparent results always backed by evidence.

"Agentic AI fundamentally changes how life sciences conducts research," said Yiannis Kiachopoulos, co-founder and CEO of Causaly. "Causaly Agentic Research emulates the scientific process, automatically analyzing data, finding biological relationships, and reasoning through problems. AI agents work like digital assistants, eliminating manual tasks and dependencies on other teams, so scientists can access more diverse evidence sources, de-risk decision-making, and focus on higher-value work."

Solving critical research challenges

Research and development teams need access to vast amounts of biomedical data, but manual and siloed processes slow research and create long cycle times for getting treatments to market. Scientists spend weeks analyzing narrow slices of data while critical insights remain hidden. Human biases influence decisions, and the volume of scientific information overwhelms traditional research approaches.

Causaly addresses these challenges as the first agentic AI platform for scientists that combines extensive biomedical information with competitive intelligence and proprietary datasets. With a single, intelligent interface for scientific discovery that fits within scientists' existing workflows, research and development teams can eliminate silos, improve productivity, and accelerate scientific ideas to market.

Comprehensive agentic AI research platform

As part of the Causaly platform, Causaly Agentic Research provides scientists multiple AI agents that collaborate to:

Conduct complex analysis and provide answers that move research forward

Verify quality and accuracy to dramatically reduce time-to-discovery

Continuously scan the scientific landscape to surface critical signals and emerging evidence in real time

Deliver fully traceable insights that help teams make confident, evidence-backed decisions while maintaining scientific rigor for regulatory approval

Connect seamlessly with internal systems, public applications, data sources, and even other AI agents, unifying scientific discovery

Availability

Causaly Agentic Research will be available in October 2025, with a conversational interface and foundational AI agents to accelerate drug discovery and development. Additional specialized AI agents are planned for availability by the end of the year.

Explore how Causaly Agentic Research can redefine your R&D workflows and bring the future of drug development to your organization at causaly.com/products/agentic-research.

About Causaly

Causaly is a leader in AI for the life sciences industry. Leading biopharmaceutical companies use the Causaly AI platform to find, visualize, and interpret biomedical knowledge and automate critical research workflows. To learn how Causaly is accelerating drug discovery through transformative AI technologies and getting critical treatments to patients faster, visit www.causaly.com.

