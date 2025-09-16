9Spokes Launches New Merchant Insights Feature for Financial Organizations Seeking to Elevate Insights for SMBs

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 9Spokes, a leading global data platform, today announced the launch of its new Merchant feature as the latest addition to their financial technology solution. This secure and comprehensive platform empowers merchants to optimize data from all customer-facing and back-end systems, enhance customer experiences, and unlock valuable data insights, driving unprecedented growth for small businesses around the globe.

In today's fast-paced financial landscape, accessing accurate and up-to-date payment information is crucial. 9Spokes' Merchant feature addresses this need by providing seamless and secure access to user-consented payments data, unlocking a wealth of possibilities for businesses. The Merchant feature pulls consented data from multiple sources, including transaction and settlement history giving merchants a complete view of their current and future net sales.

Key features and benefits include:

Holistic Insights: Connects granular transaction history, encompassing the date, merchant name, transaction description, amount, and other relevant details, enabling accurate financial analysis and reconciliation.

Open Data Connectivity: Connect to business relevant accounts across bank, payments, and business accounts across the globe, maximizing coverage and accessibility.

White-Labeled Enhanced Security: Ready-to-use solution is configurable to meet needs of the financial organization's priorities while balancing the highest security standards to ensure the protection of sensitive merchant data, workflows, and existing systems.

Comprehensive Financial Overview: SMBs receive a holistic view of their financial health, allowing for better cashflow forecasting and strategic decision-making to optimize financial operations.

: SMBs receive a holistic view of their financial health, allowing for better cashflow forecasting and strategic decision-making to optimize financial operations. Real-Time Data Analytics: Provides comprehensive dashboards and customizable reports for merchants, offering actionable insights into transaction trends, customer behavior, and revenue performance.

The Merchant feature is designed to help businesses have a unified view on merchant customers of all sizes reconcile payments, manage their finances, and grow their business. Regardless of the sales channel, the Merchant feature and insights promote making informed decisions about merchant performance to improve service and support.

"Our new Merchant Feature empowers businesses to streamline payment processing, gain valuable insights, and drive significant growth," said Kevin Phalen, Executive Chairman of 9Spokes.

The 9Spokes Merchant feature is now available for integration by financial institutions and fintech firms globally, promising to transform the way SMBs manage their finances and make strategic decisions. For more information, please visit www.9spokes.com.

About 9Spokes

9Spokes is a global data platform that supports financial institutions and fintech firms worldwide. By aggregating consented business data from a variety of sources, 9Spokes helps businesses harness powerful tools for better financial management and strategic decision-making, driving transformation within the financial sector.

