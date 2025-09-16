Anzeige
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
16.09.2025 14:14 Uhr
Avel eCare Honors Telehealth Awareness Week with Theme "Powered by People"

SIOUX FALLS SD / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Avel eCare is proud to join healthcare organizations nationwide in celebrating Telehealth Awareness Week, September 14-20, 2025. This year, Avel is honoring the week with a unique theme: Powered by People.

"For more than 30 years, our success has been driven by the people behind the care," said Doug Duskin, CEO of Avel eCare. "Behind every call, every computer screen, and every virtual consult stands a team of dedicated individuals. From clinicians on the front lines to the teams in operations, technology, innovation, sales, and account management, each plays a vital role in working together to improve care and outcomes. They are the real power behind telehealth."

From critical access hospitals to EMS crews in the field, Avel's services showcase how telemedicine is fueled by teamwork. Clinicians provide immediate expertise during emergencies, while behind-the-scenes innovators ensure seamless technology, connectivity, and integration. Non-clinical staff-from product innovation to customer support-play an equally vital role, ensuring hospitals, schools, nursing homes, and communities receive reliable, high-quality care.

Throughout Telehealth Awareness Week, Avel will highlight different service lines and teams on its social media channels, showcasing the many ways people across the organization come together to support care delivery throughout the country

"We are Telehealth. We are Avel eCare. And we are Powered by our People."

Telehealth Awareness Week is a national movement to spotlight the value of telehealth in expanding access, addressing disparities, and supporting healthcare teams. For Avel eCare, it is also a chance to recognize the thousands of team members and partners who make virtual care possible every day.

To learn more, visit www.avelecare.com.

Contact: Jessica Gaikowski, Avel eCare | media@avelecare.com

SOURCE: Avel eCare



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/avel-ecare-honors-telehealth-awareness-week-with-theme-%22powered-by-pe-1073848

