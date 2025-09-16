Volatus Aerospace Inc.: Volatus Aerospace Secures Major Multi-Year Agreement with a Leading North American Power Utility to Provide Drone-Based Services

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQB: TAKOF) (FSE: ABB.F) ("Volatus" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with one of North America's largest electricity transmission and distribution utilities. Under the agreement, Volatus has been selected to provide remotely piloted aircraft system ("RPAS") inspection, mapping, and data services across an extensive network of approx. 100,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines. The agreement is set through August 2028, with an option for a two-year extension. Under its terms, Volatus will provide line inspections, vegetation management, substation assessments, emergency storm response, and advanced data acquisition to enhance overall system reliability.

With this new contract, Volatus is positioned to capture a larger portion of the utility inspection market. Over its full term, the agreement is estimated to contribute revenues of CAD $15,000,000 at margins consistent with the Company's normal margins for similar contracts.

"We are proud to be selected to support the safe and reliable operation of one of the continent's most critical electricity grids," said Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. "This agreement reflects the increasing role of drones in utility asset management and provides Volatus with recurring opportunities to deliver value at scale."

Volatus brings extensive experience to this engagement, having delivered recurring drone services for utilities and infrastructure clients across North America. The company has a proven track record of operational excellence, integrating next-generation technologies with deep regulatory expertise, enabling safe, scalable, and cost-effective solutions made possible by Volatus' remote Operations Center in Vaughan, Ontario.

Regulatory and reliability standards require ongoing inspection of energy assets, creating a recurring demand for aerial inspection services. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global drone inspection and monitoring market is expected to grow from USD $11.6 billion in 2022 to USD $23.0 billion by 2027, representing a compound annual growth rate of 14.6%. (1) This growth is driven by utilities, energy, and infrastructure operators seeking safer, more efficient inspection methods. With assets like the remote-Operations Control Center coupled with drone-in-a-box technology, Volatus is poised to capture this market.

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace is a leader in innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo. With deep technological and subject matter expertise and over 100 years' worth of combined institutional knowledge in aviation, Volatus provides meaningful aerial solutions for end users across various industries using both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS or drones). We are committed to enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability through innovative, real-world aerial solutions.

Source(1): https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/drone-inspection-monitoring.asp

