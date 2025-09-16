Strive, Inc.: Strive Announces Acquisition of MSTR True North Inc. Appoints Jeff Walton as Chief Risk Officer & CEO of True North

Dallas, TX, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strive, Inc. announces a strategic acquisition of MSTR True North Inc. (True North) in a de minimis cash transaction. True North is cash flow positive and the transaction synergies are expected to allow enhanced platform expansion without additional cost. This move cements Strive's position at the forefront of Bitcoin advocacy in the new frontier of Digital Capital and Digital Credit.

As part of the acquisition, Strive has appointed True North founder Jeff Walton as Chief Executive Officer of True North and Chief Risk Officer of Strive. True North member Ben Werkman will continue to serve on Strive's board of directors.

This transaction also marks a new expansionary era for the True North media platform, including its Investment Grade Bitcoin podcast and Bitcoin treasury thought leaders, by allowing True North to leverage distribution channels previously built by Asset Entities.

"Joining forces with Strive is the most exciting and rational path to amplify the True North megaphone and accelerate sustainable market development. We're all in."

Jeff Walton

True North returns next week with Episode 39 on September 24th. Get ready.

About Strive

Strive is the first publicly traded asset management Bitcoin treasury company. The Company is focused on increasing Bitcoin per share to outperform Bitcoin over the long run.

Since launching its first ETF in August 2022, Strive Asset Management, LLC, a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Strive and an SEC-registered investment adviser, has grown to manage over $2 billion in assets.

Learn more at strive.com and follow the company on X at @strive.

Strive Media Contact:

media@strive.com

Investor Contact:

ir@strive.com

