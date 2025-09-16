Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
WKN: A1XB7R | ISIN: CA25490H1064 | Ticker-Symbol: D13
Frankfurt
16.09.25 | 09:59
0,426 Euro
+2,90 % +0,012
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2025 14:06 Uhr
DIRTT Environmental Solutions: DIRTT Reports Significant Project Wins and Increased Pipeline Growth

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. ("DIRTT", the "Company", "we", "our", "us" or "ours") (TSX: DRT; OTC: DRTTF), a leader in industrialized construction, today announced recent project awards and a strengthened forward pipeline, underscoring continued commercial momentum across multiple sectors.

DIRTT secured a $3.5 million contract with Google at its Caribbean campus in Sunnyvale, California. The one-million square-foot development spans two buildings and features DIRTT's latest commercial office innovation, a self-contained pod solution. DIRTT's 10-year relationship with Google has resulted in more than 250 projects, including its recent New York City headquarters.

In healthcare, DIRTT expanded its long-standing relationship with Allina Health for a new flagship project. The contract contains $16 million in DIRTT scope and includes seven floors of a new patient tower in Minneapolis, MN. To date, DIRTT has completed more than 25 projects with Allina across clinics and surgery centers.

"We're seeing clear signals of market expansion," said Benjamin Urban, Chief Executive Officer of DIRTT. "The Dodge Momentum Index jumped 7.5% in August, with commercial planning up nearly 9% and institutional activity, including healthcare, up more than 5%. These trends validate the scale of opportunity in our core sectors and reinforce our confidence in DIRTT's growth trajectory."

DIRTT's 12-month forward pipeline as of September 1, 2025 totals $329 million, an increase of 5.7% compared to July 1, 2025, reported in Q2 2025 earnings.

ABOUT DIRTT

DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. DIRTT's system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT's system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. DIRTT's interior construction solutions are designed to be highly flexible and adaptable, enabling organizations to easily reconfigure their spaces as their needs evolve. Headquartered in Calgary, AB Canada, DIRTT trades on the TSX under the symbol "DRT" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "DRTTF".

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

DIRTT Investor Relations at ir@dirtt.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
