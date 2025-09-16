Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
16.09.2025 14:22 Uhr
TrueCommerce Sparks Accelerated Era of Innovation with Leadership Change and Award-Winning AI to Drive Customer Value

The supply chain company works with leading consumer goods businesses to improve forecasting accuracy, enable national scaling, and upgrade with EDI

COVENTRY, United Kingdom and PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2025, a global supplier of supply chain and trading partner connectivity, integration and omnichannel solutions, is ushering in a new era by announcing strategic leadership changes, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered innovations, compelling customer success stories demonstrating accelerated growth and efficiency, and prestigious industry awards. These milestones underscore the company's commitment to driving innovation at scale, particularly in AI and beyond, driving faster time to value and stronger ROI for its customers worldwide.

Executive Leaders Focus on AI, Seamless Customer Experiences

Leading the company into this new era of product innovation, and following the announcement of new CEO Bill Glass, is Lee Kimball who was appointed Chief Product Officer (CPO).

Kimball, who joined TrueCommerce in 2023 to lead the company's non-EDI business units, transitions to CPO where he will direct the company's global product strategy. His career-long experience leading product teams and operations uniquely positions him to shape the vision and strategic direction of the company's product portfolio.

Since stepping into the CEO role, Glass has challenged the company to focus on enabling more seamless experiences for customers, building on the company's three core pillars: innovation, customer experience, and operational excellence.

"Together, our executive team brings strategic vision and technical execution to our product roadmap, with a focus on planning, developing, and delivering new innovative products for our customers," said Glass. "We have a Dev Lab that is dedicated to advancing AI innovations that utilize intelligent connectivity to transform supply chain operations. The lab is currently driving three initiatives that, once launched, will deliver faster results, smarter insights, and streamlined operations to help customers scale more efficiently."

Innovation in Action: Customer Successes

Additionally, TrueCommerce is showcasing several success stories about customers that accelerated growth and operational efficiency, ultimately impacting their bottom line.

  • Spice Manufacturer: Using TrueCommerce's AI-powered vendor managed inventory (VMI) solution, ReplenishAI (https://www.truecommerce.com/uk-en/solutions/vmi-inventory-management/replenishai-for-enhanced-forecasting-and-replenishment/?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=press+release&utm_campaign=2025momentum&utm_id=corporate), this company improved forecast accuracy on 60% of SKUs and cut under-forecasted demand by 45%. Within seven weeks, it recaptured hundreds of thousands of dollars in missed sales by blending AI-driven insights with expert human planning.
  • Dairy Producer: By implementing integrated EDI for Microsoft Dynamics 365 FSCM (https://www.truecommerce.com/uk-en/integrations/erp/microsoft-dynamics-365-finance-supply-chain-management/?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=press+release&utm_campaign=2025momentum&utm_id=corporate), this national brand automated transactions with 40+ partners, achieved near-zero-touch orders, and significantly enhanced operational agility-enabling its expansion from a regional company to a nationally known brand.
  • Stelrad Radiators: The UK's top radiator manufacturer streamlined its manual, error-prone order processing by adopting a touchless EDI solution from TrueCommerce. The result: faster order-to-cash cycles, improved accuracy, and scalable growth-without adding staff. Read the case study (https://www.truecommerce.com/uk-en/resource/stelrad-radiators-a-digital-transformation-through-edi/?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=press+release&utm_campaign=2025momentum&utm_id=corporate).

Award-Winning AI Innovation

In 2025, TrueCommerce received industry awards celebrating its innovative achievements across the supply chain industry, particularly for ReplenishAI. These awards include:

  • American Business Awards (Stevies) Product Management & New Product Awards - BRONZE winner in the Supply Chain Management Solution category (https://stevieawards.com/aba/product-management-new-product-awards)
  • American Business Awards (Stevies) People's Choice Award for Favorite New Product (https://stevieawards.com/aba/product-management-new-product-awards) (Supply Chain Management Solution)
  • Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics Magazine 2025 Top Supply Chain Projects Award
  • American Business Awards (Stevies) for Technology Excellence - BRONZE winner in the Technical Innovation of the Year, Artificial Intelligence category (https://stevies-tech.secure-platform.com/site/page/the-awards/2025-stevie-winners)
  • Global Tech Awards - Supply Chain & Logistics Technology (https://www.globaltechaward.com/winners?c=6389da75ad5492e1a64d7ced)

Connect with TrueCommerce
LinkedIn

About TrueCommerce

At TrueCommerce, we empower businesses to improve their supply chain performance and drive better business outcomes. Through a single connection to our high-performance global supply chain network, businesses receive more than just EDI, they get access to a fully integrated network that connects their customers, suppliers, logistics partners and internal systems. Our cloud-based, fully managed services help businesses achieve end-to-end supply chain management, streamlined delivery, and simplified operations. Our e-invoicing solution enables businesses with subsidiaries across Europe and worldwide to stay compliant with local requirements when sending electronic invoices. With 30+ years of expertise and trusted partnership, TrueCommerce helps businesses reach their true supply chain potential today while preparing them for the future with our integration-agnostic network. That's why thousands of companies-from SMBs to the global Fortune 100, across various industries-rely on us. For more information, visit www.truecommerce.com.

TrueCommerce is a trademark of True Commerce, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.



Media Contact Tara Lefave Stred truecommerce@threeringsinc.com

