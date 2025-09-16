BlueMatrix Expands Global Reach and Product Breadth Through Acquisition of RMS

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueMatrix, the world's leading platform for capital markets content authoring and distribution, today announced the acquisition of the RMS Partners business ("RMS"), a global investment research software platform, from FactSet (NYSE: FDS| NASDAQ: FDS). The strategic combination significantly expands BlueMatrix's international footprint in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APAC (Asia-Pacific) regions and deepens its product offering in both sell-side and buy-side investment research workflows. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

RMS enables its clients to seamlessly aggregate and analyze financial datasets to generate custom models and reports, facilitating sell-side research authoring and buy-side investment decision-making. Its advanced platform architecture supports multi-environment database schemas, allowing users to create tailored modeling workflows and content sets designed for specific regions, sectors or methodologies. By joining forces, BlueMatrix and RMS will materially accelerate their product roadmaps to deliver innovation in the research ecosystem, enhance client-centricity and deliver a more powerful and connected platform to research and investment professionals worldwide.

"We are thrilled to welcome the RMS team and to have the privilege of serving existing customers who trust this platform," said Patricia Horotan, CEO of BlueMatrix. "By combining our expertise and shared dedication to capital markets software innovation and client success, we will be able to deliver even greater value and deeper insights to the global investment research community."

As part of the acquisition, BlueMatrix and FactSet have entered into an enhanced commercial agreement whereby FactSet has become the preferred data provider for BlueMatrix.

"This represents a positive, strategic choice for our Dealmakers & Wealth sell-side business unit, which continues to be a driver of FactSet's growth," said Kristina Karnovsky , Executive Vice President and Head of Dealmakers & Wealth at FactSet. "This deal allows us to enhance focus, efficiency and growth potential. It supports long-term goals and aligns with our joint commitment to delivering exceptional value to clients."

"The RMS team is excited and fully committed to a new chapter of growth and innovation with BlueMatrix," said Achim Fehrenbacher, Vice President and Head of RMS. "Our combined product portfolio will enable us to serve many more departments and divisions within our existing customers, driving increased return on investment through our joint vision for comprehensive authoring and distribution technology across all classes of capital markets content."

With the backing of Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, BlueMatrix is well-positioned to accelerate RMS' growth and continue enhancing its best-in-class solutions for the benefit of RMS' clients, who will continue to enjoy the same great service without interruption and benefit from access to a broader suite of features and capabilities.

About BlueMatrix

BlueMatrix is the global leader in capital markets content publishing technology. Its secure and scalable platform is trusted by over 1,000 financial institutions for content authoring, compliance, and global distribution. BlueMatrix has customers in more than 50 countries and serves internal teams across multi-national corporations from its offices located in Durham (HQ), New York, London, Edinburgh, Auckland, and Timisoara.

BlueMatrix facilitates the equitable exchange of critical investment insights by improving the efficiency, collaboration, and security across the complete information lifecycle. The ecosystem is designed to meet users' bespoke needs, from compliance tracking to interactive publishing, by removing friction from the publication, dissemination, consumption and application of investment research and informal capital markets content.

For more information, visit BlueMatrix's website at www.bluematrix.com

About Thoma Bravo

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest software investors in the world, with approximately $184 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025. Through its private equity, growth equity and credit strategies, the firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging Thoma Bravo's deep sector expertise and strategic and operational capabilities, the firm collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices and drive growth initiatives. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 535 companies representing over $275 billion in enterprise value (including control and non-control investments). The firm has offices in Chicago, Dallas, London, Miami, New York and San Francisco.

For more information, visit Thoma Bravo's website at www.thomabravo.com

