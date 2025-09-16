Enhanced's 3D multi-omics platform delivers genetically validated targets for common diseases, accelerating development and increases rates of success in high-value indications

Funding from BGF, Parkwalk and Meltwind to drive therapeutics discovery in autoimmune diseases and other common diseases with high unmet medical need

Enhanced Genomics ('Enhanced' or 'the Company'), the biotechnology company pioneering 3D multi-omics to rapidly identify high-confidence, genetically validated drug targets for common diseases, today announced it has completed a financing round, extending its total Series A funding to $19 million. Investors in this latest funding are BGF, Parkwalk and Meltwind.

The funding will be used to expand Enhanced's internal therapeutic pipeline in common diseases, including autoimmune conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease. The latest investment will enable the Company to scale its output through strategic partnerships with pharma and biotech, leveraging novel target identification and asset-based opportunities to drive long-term growth.

Enhanced Genomics is the only biotechnology company capable of sourcing genetically-validated targets for complex genetic diseases, where there is significant unmet medical need. The Company's proprietary 3D multi-omics platform and cell type-specific atlas make it possible to define causal biology from disease-associated variants on a genome-wide scale in the most relevant cell types. By translating massive amounts of disease-associated data into actionable insights, Enhanced is identifying high confidence targets with strong genetic evidence of causality, increasing the probability of success in pharmaceutical development, and in a fraction of the time and cost previously possible.

"Our founders have led the field by developing technology to map 3D interactions on a whole-genome scale, and integrating these data with comprehensive multi-omics datasets. We now have the technological capabilities to decipher the causal biology that drives complex and common genetic diseases, with the potential to develop truly effective new blockbuster therapies." said Dietrich A. Stephan, Ph.D., Chair, Enhanced Genomics. "This puts us in a strong position to lead the next major shift in pharma. When developing a novel approach to drug discovery, clarity of thought and courage are required to build deep conviction, and we are proud to have built a team that embodies this. We thank our investors for continuing to support our vision."

