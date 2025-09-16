Actinogen's FY25 results highlighted the company's progress in advancing its lead candidate, Xanamem, through its pivotal XanaMIA Phase IIb/III study in patients with biomarker-positive Alzheimer's disease (AD). With the recruitment of the 100th patient in the study on 30 June, Actinogen remains on track to report a pre-planned interim efficacy (futility) analysis in early Q126. We expect a successful outcome would strengthen confidence in the AD programme. Financial results were in line with expectations and Actinogen reiterated that it remains funded into mid-late CY26. Our valuation is largely unchanged, at A$720.2m, or A$0.23/share.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...