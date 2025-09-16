Data centers' energy demand is well-documented. Hyperscale AI data centers owned by big-tech companies are placing acute strain on energy infrastructure in the United States, the global data center capital, and many more are expected to come online. There is ongoing debate about how policymakers, grid operators, regulators and the energy industry - renewable or otherwise - can respond to the situation. Battery energy storage systems (BESS) can provide grid-balancing solutions, but not all are convinced they can fully replace gas.From ESS News The United States had more than 5,400 data centers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...