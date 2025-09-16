Anzeige
16.09.2025 14:38 Uhr
AmICredible.ai: AmICredible Launches, Making Online Credibility Accessible and Measurable

Innovative application offers transparency, restoring trust to internet conversations

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Plan C, LLC proudly announces the official launch of AmICredible, its groundbreaking AI-powered credibility platform. AmICredible enables individuals and organizations to easily verify the credibility of online statements before sharing, helping to reduce the rampant spread of misinformation and restore trust in digital conversations.

According to a 2024 Free Press poll, four out of five Americans are concerned about online misinformation. AmICredible empowers users to make informed choices by checking the credibility of their posts, tracking their trustworthiness over time, and fostering responsible sharing.

"The future we want is one where trust can be rebuilt, where digital spaces feel less like rumor mills and more like town squares," said Dan Nottingham, creator of AmICredible. "My vision is a future where misinformation doesn't set the agenda, and where truth has a head start. AmICredible now puts this responsibility in the hands of each of us."

Within AmICredible, users receive a transparent credibility score and detailed analysis with sources for every statement checked. By enabling users to verify and share the accuracy and context of their content in real time, AmICredible sets a new benchmark for responsible digital interaction. Nottingham adds, "The choice of what to post is always up to the individual user. AmICredible is here to inform and encourage credibility, not to limit what ultimately gets posted online."

AmICredible is available at no cost with select core features. For those seeking enhanced capabilities, AmICredible Pro unlocks advanced tools such as Deep Check, the ability to challenge credibility results, topic-specific scoring, and access to the community leaderboard. AmICredible Pro is offered at $10 per month or $100 annually, providing a $20 savings with the yearly plan. New users can explore AmICredible Pro through a commitment-free trial that does not require an email address. Technology integration (API) partnerships are also available.

To learn more about AmICredible, visit amicredible.ai. Find AmICredible on social media: Facebook, LinkedIn, X, BlueSky, Instagram, and YouTube.

About AmICredible
AmICredible believes the solution to misinformation is simple: proactive verification of credibility before statements are shared online. Leveraging cutting-edge AI, fact-based research, and verifiable sources, AmICredible gives users the power to shift digital conversations from combative to collaborative. Join the movement at amicredible.ai.

For press inquiries, contact:
Dan Nottingham, Creator of AmICredible - dan@plancllc.com
Jennifer Best, Head of Marketing - jen@amicredible.ai

SOURCE: AmICredible.ai



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/amicredible-launches-making-online-credibility-accessible-and-measurable-1073932

