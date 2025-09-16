Spoiler Alert Expands Leadership Team by Hiring Matt Greene as SVP of Sales

Greene joins the leading platform for managing excess inventory with more than 15 years of sales and operations experience.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Spoiler Alert, the leading platform for managing excess inventory in the CPG industry, is proud to announce Matt Greene has joined their leadership team as the Senior Vice President of Sales. Greene brings over 15 years of sales and operations experience to the role, including managing market expansion and GTM strategy, driving significant revenue growth, and securing enterprise-level partnerships.

"Adding Matt to our leadership team accelerates our goal to help every leading CPG trading partner find a more efficient, profitable way to address the challenges associated with excess inventory," said Ricky Ashenfelter, CEO and Co-Founder of Spoiler Alert. "It's an honor to have him on our team, and I look forward to seeing his impact in helping our customers achieve greater liquidity and inventory turns through our platform."

Previously, Greene served as Vice President of Enterprise Sales and Account Management at Trax. He drove sustained revenue growth across North and Latin America and forged strategic partnerships with blue-chip CPGs and retailers to elevate retail execution. Before his time at Trax, Greene worked as Vice President of Operations for Quri, where he led operational integration during the company's acquisition by Trax, and prior to that led an operations function at Nielsen IQ. Throughout his career, Greene has been recognized for transformative sales growth and operational leadership. He is passionate about driving customer value, providing exceptional client service, shaping strategic vision, and scaling revenue through integrated sales, marketing, and operations.

"During a time when more consumers are seeking quality products at affordable prices, I couldn't be more excited to deliver mission-driven technology that helps CPGs and retailers place products in shoppers' hands - not in landfills - while driving stronger bottom-line impact for our customers. It is a win-win situation," said Greene. "Spoiler Alert is a tailor-made solution for supply chain, operations, and inventory management leaders to make their jobs more efficient and profitable, and I am excited to help lead its growth moving forward."

Greene's arrival comes on the heels of another strong year for discount retail and Spoiler Alert specifically. The company now powers the liquidation programs for more than 1,000 brands and nearly $5 billion of product since its launch. Greene will work alongside Spoiler Alert's SVP of Marketing, Elizabeth Eberle, who joined the technology company earlier this year following career chapters at General Mills, Ecolab, and a handful of high-growth technology startups.

About Spoiler Alert

Spoiler Alert is a Boston-based software company transforming how the grocery retail industry manages excess and slow-moving inventory. Trusted by leading CPG manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers, Spoiler Alert powers the industry's leading B2B commerce platform for inventory liquidation and opportunistic merchandising. Spoiler Alert helps CPG brands automate discounting and sell-through across a private network of discount retailers. The platform is purpose-built to maximize value recovery, reduce inventory write-offs, strengthen customer relationships, and boost the effectiveness of sales and supply chain teams.

Founded by MIT alumni, Spoiler Alert partners with many of the world's most recognized brands and retailers, including Nestlé, Unilever, SC Johnson, Kraft Heinz, PepsiCo, KeHE Distributors, Dot Foods, Grocery Outlet, and Ollie's.

