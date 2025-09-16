Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals ACCP: ACCP Announces 2025 Purpose Award Winners

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals ACCP:

Awards Recognize Excellence in the Corporate Social Responsibility

The Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals (ACCP) today announced the 2025 Purpose Award winners, recognizing exceptional leaders in corporate social impact.

Presented in partnership with Rocket Social Impact, the awards recognize corporate social impact professionals who are making a meaningful impact in their companies and communities.

This year's recipients are:

Joe Hinrichs, President and CEO, CSX - Champion for Change

Michele Malejki, Global Head of Social Impact, HP Inc. & Executive Director of the HP Foundation - Trailblazer

Danielle Nickerson, CSR Manager, Toyota Material Handling - Rising Star

Duke Energy Foundation - Corporate Social Impact Team of the Year

"We're proud to celebrate these outstanding leaders who are pushing the boundaries of what corporate social responsibility can achieve-especially when the work is increasingly complex and more scrutinized than ever," said Andrea Wood, President and CEO of ACCP. "Their passion and ingenuity remind us of the power of purpose-driven leadership-and what's possible when business success and social impact are aligned."

"The scope and pressure of CSR roles are only growing, with professionals being asked to deliver more impact across more fronts," said Rich Maiore, CEO & Founder of Rocket Social Impact. "Now more than ever, it's essential to recognize the value these leaders bring-to their companies, their communities, and to global progress."

The Champion for Change Award recognizes a C-suite executive who provides leadership that advances both social and business impact in communities where the company operates and globally. Joe Hinrichs works to embed community investment as a priority across the company, and his focus on employee volunteerism as a means to collaboration and engagement makes him an exemplary Champion for Change.

The Trailblazer Award honors a senior CSR practitioner whose leadership, strategy, and partnerships resulted in significant business and societal impacts. As Global Head of Social Impact, HP Inc. & Executive Director of the HP Foundation, Michele Malejki's work on the organization's Digital Equity Accelerator, and other digital equity initiatives and partnerships, has helped work toward HP's goal to accelerate digital equity for 150 million people by 2030 by equipping disconnected adolescents and adults with the critical skills needed for the Future of Work.

The Corporate Social Impact Team of the Year Award recognizes a team of corporate social impact practitioners whose collaborative and innovative approach to a project or program generated significant business results for the company and social impact in the community. As the triple whammy of storms in 2024 - Hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton - brought widespread devastation, Duke Energy Foundation innovated its grant programs and acted swiftly to provide vital support across all seven of Duke Energy's service areas.

Finally, the Rising Star Award is presented to an emerging professional in corporate citizenship whose work creates a meaningful impact both inside and outside the company, often requiring influence well beyond their position. As CSR Manager, Danielle Nickerson oversees volunteerism and all aspects of corporate giving at Toyota Material Handling. Her initiatives have contributed more than 12,850 hours of community service and $1M in economic impact in the past year.

Separate committees of judges chose this year's Purpose Award winners, comprised of past Purpose Award recipients and current corporate social impact industry leaders.

The Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals (ACCP) is the preeminent membership organization advancing the practice of corporate social impact. ACCP increases the effectiveness of CSR & ESG professionals and their companies by sharing knowledge, fostering solutions, and cultivating inclusive and supportive peer communities. ACCP amplifies the voices of its practitioner network to elevate strategies that work, provide innovative solutions, and expand impact. www.accp.org.

Rocket Social Impact is a leading CSR & ESG consultancy, advising established and emerging companies on their social impact strategy, implementation, and communication. Go further, faster. www.rocketsocialimpact.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals ACCP on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals ACCP

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/accp

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Association of Corporate Citizenship Professionals ACCP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/accp-announces-2025-purpose-award-winners-1074106