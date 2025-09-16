Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - When medical screening guidelines fail to prioritize early detection, they put Canadians at risk. With the Canadian Task Force on Preventive Health Care (CTFPHC) set to resume its work, the Canadian Urological Association (CUA), joined by cancer specialists from across Canada, is urging the federal government to ensure that new guidelines reflect current science, the needs of Canada's diverse population, and data-driven, evidence-informed recommendations and expertise. These specialists see firsthand the negative impacts of inadequate screening guidelines on patient health and well-being.

An independent, federally-appointed body, the CTFPHC is responsible for setting national screening guidelines. But out-of-date, overly simplistic recommendations - particularly for prostate, breast, lung, and cervical cancer - have left patients at risk. In March, the Minister of Health paused the Task Force's work after widespread concern from the healthcare community until an External Expert Review panel completed its work. Unfortunately, their report has again recommended against specialist and content experts' meaningful and voting input into Canadian healthcare guidelines. This is a very similar structure to the old Task Force structure and is likely to result in similar problematic guidance.

The CUA, in tandem with professionals across medical specialties and regions, strongly emphasizes the importance of ensuring that guidelines prioritize prevention, early detection, patient needs, and are informed by expert advice. Primary care professionals look to national guidelines as a standard - appropriate screening and early detection should ensure patients receive the care they need, when and where they need it. Canadians cannot afford further delay: guidelines must reflect today's evidence and clinical practice, not yesterday's assumptions.

"Early detection of cancer often prevents the development of metastases and cancer death. National cancer screening guidelines are essential to ensure Canadians are screened in a manner that identifies patients early in the disease when a cure is possible. The exclusion of specialist physicians in the development and writing of clinical practice guidelines is a missed opportunity to include real-world experiences and the nuances inherent in clinical practice."

- Dr. Rodney H. Breau, [Professor, Division of Urology, The University of Ottawa and Chair Canadian Urological Association Guidelines Committee]

"Subject matter experts are keen to partner as full voting members in the development of guidelines that prioritize equity and transparency to promote the health of Canadians. Primary care in Canada is increasingly team-based; we're asking that subject matter experts be included as voting members of the team making decisions about what's recommended for preventive care."

- Dr. Catriona Hippman, [Postdoctoral Research Fellow with the BC Reproductive Mental Health program and Simon Fraser University, Adjunct Professor with the University of British Columbia Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology]

