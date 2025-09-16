City Of London Investment Group Plc: Final Results For The Year To 30th June 2025 And Dividend Declaration

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Company announces that it has today made available on its website, http://www.citlon.co.uk/, the following documents:

Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30th June 2025 (the 2025 Annual Report); and

Notice of 2025 Annual General Meeting (the Notice of AGM).

The above documents will be uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism in due course, in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1 R.

The 2025 Annual Report and the Notice of AGM, which will be held on 27th October 2025, will be posted to shareholders on 22nd September 2025.

The Appendix to this announcement contains additional information which has been extracted from the 2025 Annual Report for the purposes of compliance with DTR 6.3.5 only and should be read in conjunction with this announcement. together, these constitute the material required by DTR 6.3.5 to be communicated to the media in unedited full text through a Regulatory Information Service. This announcement should be read in conjunction with, and is not a substitute for reading, the full 2025 Annual Report.

SUMMARY

Funds under Management (FuM) of $10.8 billion at 30th June 2025. This compares with $10.2 billion at the beginning of this financial year on 1st July 2024

Estimated FuM as of 11th September 2025 was $11.1 billion (2.8% higher than 30th June 2025)

Net fee income was $69.8 million (2024: $66.2 million)

Underlying profit before tax* was $30.8 million (2024: $27.2 million). Profit before tax was $26.0 million (2024: $22.6 million)

Underlying basic earnings per share* were 36.7p (2024: 33.5p). Basic earnings per share were 30.9p (2024: 27.8p). after an effective tax charge of 24% (2024: 24%) of profit before taxation

Recommended final dividend of 22p per share (2024: 22p) payable on 6th November 2025 to shareholders on the register on 26th September 2025, making a total for the year of 33p (2024: 33p)

*This is an Alternative Performance Measure (APM). Please refer to the Financial Review for more details on APMs.

For access to the full report, please follow the link below:

https://otp.tools.investis.com/clients/uk/city_of_london1/rns/regulatory-story.aspx?cid=1804&newsid=1987191

Dividend

The Board is proposing to recommend a final dividend of 22p per share (2024: 22p), subject to approval by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on 27th October 2025. This would bring the total dividend payment for the year to 33p (2024: 33p). Rolling five-year dividend cover based on underlying profits equates to 1.21 times (2024: 1.24 times).

The Board confirms the final dividend timetable for the year to 30th June 2025:

Ex-dividend date: 25th September 2025

Dividend record date: 26th September 2025

DRIP election date: 10th October 2025

Dividend payment date: 6th November 2025

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Rian Dartnell - Chairman, Deepranjan Agrawal - CFO, Carlos Yuste - Head of Business Development, Michael Edmonds - CLIM CIO and Dan Lippincott - KIM CIO will provide a live presentation relating to the FY 2025 year-end results via Investor Meet Company on 17th September 2025 at 15:00 BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 16th September 2025 at 09:00 BST, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet City of London Investment Group PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/city-of-london-investment-group-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow City of London Investment Group PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

For further information, please visit www.citlon.co.uk or contact:

Rian Dartnell, Chairman

City of London Investment Group PLC

Tel: 001-610-380-0435

Martin Green /

James Hornigold

Zeus Capital Limited

Financial Adviser & Broker

Tel: +44 (0)20 3829 5000

SOURCE City of London Investment Group PLC