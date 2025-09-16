Anzeige
CleanCore Solutions, Inc.: CleanCore Acquires Additional 100 Million DOGE, Expanding Digital Asset Treasury to Over 600 Million DOGE

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) ("CleanCore" or the "Company"), today announced that it has acquired an additional 100 million Dogecoin ("DOGE"), bringing the total holdings of its Official Dogecoin Treasury (the "Treasury") to more than 600 million DOGE. The Treasury, backed by the Dogecoin Foundation and its corporate arm, House of Doge, continues to execute on the Company's strategic accumulation plan, with a near-term objective of acquiring up to 1 billion DOGE within 30 days

CleanCore's long-term objective is to acquire up to 5% of Dogecoin's circulating supply, strengthening its position as the central treasury for the Dogecoin ecosystem. As institutional and corporate treasuries increasingly explore digital asset diversification, Dogecoin's liquidity, scale, and active global network position it to serve both as a transactional currency and a long-term reserve asset. CleanCore's strategy is designed to establish a sustainable reserve base through disciplined accumulation while advancing the broader adoption of Dogecoin.

"Reaching over 600 million DOGE marks a significant milestone and demonstrates the continued progress of our disciplined treasury strategy," said Marco Margiotta, Chief Investment Officer of CleanCore and Chief Executive Officer of House of Doge. "Our goal is to establish Dogecoin as a premier reserve asset while supporting its broader use in payments, tokenization, staking-like products, and remittances, and we believe that our transparent accumulation approach is already contributing positively to market confidence in DOGE's long-term potential."

This latest acquisition builds on the Company's recently announced purchases, notably 285,420,000 DOGE on September 8, 2025 and the milestone passing of 500 million DOGE on September 11, 2025. Since the official launch of the Treasury on September 5, 2025, the price of DOGE has risen from approximately US$0.2417 to the US$0.27-US$0.30 range, reflecting growing market interest and positive sentiment aligned with the Company's treasury accumulation strategy.

About CleanCore Solutions, Inc.

In addition to the Official Dogecoin Treasury, CleanCore Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) is dedicated to revolutionizing cleaning and disinfection practices by harnessing the power of its patented aqueous ozone technology. The Company's mission is to empower its customers with cost-effective, sustainable solutions that surpass traditional cleaning methods. Through innovation and commitment to excellence, CleanCore strives to create a healthier, greener future for generations to come. For more information, please visit https://www.cleancoresol.com/.

About House of Doge
House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the infrastructure needed to bring Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. This includes developing financial products, real-world asset tokenization, cultural partnerships, and building the first Foundation-backed Dogecoin treasury strategy to anchor long-term utility and growth. Through these initiatives, House of Doge is leading Dogecoin into its next era, where it goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about our views of future expectations, plans, and prospects with respect to the Official Dogecoin Treasury established with CleanCore, long-term objectives of the Treasury, plans to acquire a certain amount of Dogecoin within a set period, the future utility of Dogecoin, the price of Dogecoin, market confidence in DOGE's long-term potential, and the growing market interest and positive sentiments with ZONE's treasury accumulation strategy, that constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements. Any and all forward-looking statements are based on House of Doge's and/or CleanCore's management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although House of Doge and CleanCore believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they can give no assurance that their expectations will be attained. Neither House of Doge nor CleanCore undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks, and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks such as those set forth in "Risk Factors" included in CleanCore's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Media:
House of Doge
Angela Gorman, Communications Director
Email: angela@houseofdoge.com
Tel: (917) 348-0083

Investor Relations:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
Email: CleanCore@KCSA.com
Tel: (212) 896-1254


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
