Miata Metals Corp: Miata Metals Hits Gold in Two Additional Targets with 5.3 m at 6.57 g/t Gold at Puma and 14m at 1.72 g/t Gold at Golden Hand

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) (FSE: 8NQ) (OTCQB: MMETF) ("Miata" or the "Company") is pleased to announce significant drill results from two different targets at its Sela Creek Gold Project ("Sela Creek" or the "Project") in Suriname. Results include near-surface, high-grade mineralization in hard rock at the Puma Target ("Puma") and wide mineralized intervals at depth at the Golden Hand Target ("Golden Hand"), further demonstrating the district-scale potential of Sela Creek.

Highlights

Drilling at the Puma Target yielded another shallow high-grade intercept in 25DDH-SEL-030 of 5.3m at 6.57 g/t gold from 37.3m 1 in hard rock, including 2.5 m at 13.10 g/t gold from 37.7m , and 0.5 m at 51.16 g/t gold from 39.7m.

in hard rock, including The intercept projects to a surface adit approximately 60m away that has previously yielded grab samples of up to 194.2 g/t gold .

. Drilling at the Golden Hand Target yielded an intercept in 25DDH-SEL-031 of 14m at 1.72 g/t gold from 164m 1 , including 4m at 4.85 g/t gold from 174m, and 1.2m at 7.8 g/t gold from 174.8m.

, including

"These latest results highlight excellent progress at Sela Creek," stated Jaap Verbaas, CEO of Miata Metals. "At Puma, we are seeing bonanza grade mineralization in bedrock directly tied to artisanal workings, which provides us with valuable structural insights to guide follow-up drilling. At Golden Hand, broader mineralized halos with higher-grade cores point to excellent potential for both grade and width. With four confirmed targets now showing the types of grades and widths typical of orogenic gold systems, we are confident that Sela Creek has the potential to host multiple, gold-bearing pits. Our technical team is doing excellent work simultaneously proving up multiple targets as we advance drilling, trenching, and auger sampling to unlock further discoveries across this underexplored gold field."

Figure 1. Sela Creek now contains four different targets where drill discoveries indicate meaningful widths and grades for orogenic gold style mineralization. Artisanal mining in saprolite suggests several more targets with the potential for open pit mining.

Puma

Drill Hole 25DDH-SEL-030 intersected an interval of crack-seal veining including 0.5m at 51.16 g/t gold from 39.7m, and 0.5m at 10.4 g/t Au from 38.2m. The mineralization plunges along a fold axial plane and a tonalite contact, providing valuable structural controls for future targeting. This intercept projects directly to a nearby artisanal adit (approximately 60m away) that previously yielded grab samples of up to 194.2 g/t gold, confirming continuity between surface workings and subsurface mineralization.

To date, Miata has completed 1,850 m of drilling at Puma. Except for one hole (SEL-026), all holes intersected gold-bearing zones, providing critical information for planning further drilling and trenching across the 2.7 km strike length of the target.

Figure 2. 25DDH-SEL-030 at 40m, showing crack-seal veining and visible gold occurrences marked with red marker.

Golden Hand

At the Golden Hand target, follow-up drilling on hole 25DDH-SEL-016 with hole 25DDH-SEL-031 yielded an interval of 14m at 1.72 g/t Au from 164m, including 4m at 4.85 g/t Au from 174m. The interval is preceded by approximately 20 m of low-grade mineralization, suggesting a wide mineralized halo surrounding higher-grade cores. Structural measurements indicate the zone projects toward a nearby artisanal mining pit, providing a strong follow-up target. Decades of artisanal3 mining have already proven Sela Creek's high-grade potential at surface, and Miata's drilling is now confirming multiple mineralized zones at depth.

Figure 3. Mineralization at the Golden Hand target in SEL25-DDH-031. The interval from 174.8 - 176m yielded 7.80 g/t gold.

The Company is now re-evaluating the Jons trend target, where drilling by a previous operator intersected 42 metres averaging 1.22 g/t gold. Incorporating new geological insights from recent drilling and historical core, the Company is now testing the target from a different angle and along strike to better assess its potential.

All drill results are available on the Company website through this link.

QAQC

Samples were analyzed at FILAB Suriname, a commercial certified laboratory under ISO 9001:2015. Samples are crushed and pulverized to 85% passing 88 µm prior to analysis using a 50 g fire assay (50 g aliquot) with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. For samples that return assay values over 5.0 grams per tonne (g/t), another cut was taken from the original pulp and fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Miata Metals inserts certified reference standards in the sample sequence for quality control.

QP Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Jacob Verbaas, P.Geo., a director of the Company and Qualified Person as defined under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

1True width unknown

2Miata does not generate revenue from artisanal mining activity.

About Miata Metals Corp.

Miata Metals Corp. (CSE: MMET) is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, as well as the OTCQB (OTCQB: MMETF) and Frankfurt (FSE: 8NQ) Exchanges. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company holds a 70% interest in the ~215km2 Sela Creek Gold Project with an option to acquire a full 100% interest in the Project, and a 70% beneficial interest in the Nassau Gold Project with an option to acquire 100%. Both exploration properties are located in the greenstone belt of Suriname.

On Behalf of the Board

Dr. Jacob (Jaap) Verbaas, P.Geo | CEO and Director

info@miatametals.com

+1 778 488 9754

Neither the CSE nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the use of proceeds of the Offering. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipates", "anticipated", "expected", "intends", "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/45ee71eb-f786-44a6-826e-c57a1c4502a3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5b3956b-8376-4cf3-b9b0-195023df3205

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f39c667a-ce87-476d-9cf1-eb45a94db1ee