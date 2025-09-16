ALM Equity AB has applied to have its bond delisted from STO Corporate Bonds.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond loan.



ISIN: SE0016074595

Trading code: ALM-004



The last day of trading will be on September 17, 2025.



