Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) ("Volt Carbon" or the "Company"), with reference to its prior news release dated September 12, 2025, is pleased to announce the final closing of its non-brokered private placement. The Company has raised an aggregate total of $210,000 through the issuance of 10,500,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.02 per Unit (the "Offering").

Each Unit consists of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company and one (1) common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) additional common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.05 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The securities issued under the Offering are subject to a hold period ending on the date that is four months plus one day following the date of issue in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The final closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). No Insiders participated in the Offering and no new control persons were created under the Offering.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to advance its battery and mineral separation technologies, pay outstanding payables, and for general working capital purposes.

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation, with holdings in mining claims in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia in Canada. For the latest information on Volt Carbon's properties and news please refer to the website www.voltcarbontech.com.

