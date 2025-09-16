Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
16.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Recognizing the Transformative Power of Technology, Alpine Mar Launches Comprehensive Managed IT and IT Consulting Services Offering

Clients Trust in Alpine Mar's Expertise and Industry Reputation to Boost Productivity and Protect Data

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Alpine Mar, a rapidly growing, modern accounting firm, today unveiled an expansive new offering that includes managed IT and IT consulting services. Specifically, Alpine Mar will offer a seamless, fractional external team of IT experts to help clients administer and protect their workplace productivity and collaboration suites; as well as consulting services focused primarily on cybersecurity and AI consulting.

"This new offering extends Alpine Mar's commitment to modern, tech-forward solutions, adding a highly requested layer of support for our clients," says Ian A. Schlakman-Holub, CIO of Alpine Mar. "It complements the firm's existing Audit and Client Accounting Services practices, both of which already leverage technology to enhance operational efficiency. The launch represents a natural evolution of our platform - deepening our value proposition and expanding our capabilities in direct response to client demand."

Many clients with limited IT resources face significant challenges in managing and protecting their mission-critical workplace applications, with only 14 percent of small- to medium-sized businesses believing they have sufficient security controls in place to protect themselves from increasingly sophisticated threats.

Through its managed IT services, Alpine Mar provides day-to-day administration and protection of workplace productivity platforms such as Google Workspace and Microsoft 365. This includes real-time cybersecurity threat monitoring, incident response, and technical support. Additional services include remote security monitoring for on-site facilities and cloud-based VoIP solutions.

Concurrently, clients are often in need of trusted, expert counsel to help guide their most strategic decisions in the areas of cybersecurity and AI application and tools. To this end, Alpine Mar is now offering comprehensive IT consulting services specializing in cybersecurity, cybersecurity audits, and risk management, expanding beyond workplace productivity suites to clients' full IT infrastructures. Moreover, AI is a critical area of focus, with three in four companies reporting that they struggle to achieve and scale AI value. Alpine Mar's AI consulting services will address this exploding client demand for strategic advice in this area.

To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit here.

About Alpine Mar

Alpine Mar was founded in South Florida in 2020 by a group of CPAs who bring experience from some of the world's largest and most sophisticated organizations. The team prides itself on providing unmatched expertise and service to individuals and businesses of all sizes. Since its inception, Alpine Mar has provided its clients with the latest technology to deliver industry-leading service and results. The firm offers a full range of accounting and finance services, including operational support, tax, audit, finance, and assurance. To learn more, please visit https://alpinemar.com/

Media contact:
Kristina LeBlanc
kristina@notablypr.com
508-930-5636

SOURCE: Alpine Mar



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/recognizing-the-transformative-power-of-technology-alpine-mar-launch-1066750

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.