Recognizing the Transformative Power of Technology, Alpine Mar Launches Comprehensive Managed IT and IT Consulting Services Offering

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Alpine Mar , a rapidly growing, modern accounting firm, today unveiled an expansive new offering that includes managed IT and IT consulting services. Specifically, Alpine Mar will offer a seamless, fractional external team of IT experts to help clients administer and protect their workplace productivity and collaboration suites; as well as consulting services focused primarily on cybersecurity and AI consulting.

"This new offering extends Alpine Mar's commitment to modern, tech-forward solutions, adding a highly requested layer of support for our clients," says Ian A. Schlakman-Holub, CIO of Alpine Mar. "It complements the firm's existing Audit and Client Accounting Services practices, both of which already leverage technology to enhance operational efficiency. The launch represents a natural evolution of our platform - deepening our value proposition and expanding our capabilities in direct response to client demand."

Many clients with limited IT resources face significant challenges in managing and protecting their mission-critical workplace applications, with only 14 percent of small- to medium-sized businesses believing they have sufficient security controls in place to protect themselves from increasingly sophisticated threats.

Through its managed IT services, Alpine Mar provides day-to-day administration and protection of workplace productivity platforms such as Google Workspace and Microsoft 365. This includes real-time cybersecurity threat monitoring, incident response, and technical support. Additional services include remote security monitoring for on-site facilities and cloud-based VoIP solutions.

Concurrently, clients are often in need of trusted, expert counsel to help guide their most strategic decisions in the areas of cybersecurity and AI application and tools. To this end, Alpine Mar is now offering comprehensive IT consulting services specializing in cybersecurity, cybersecurity audits, and risk management, expanding beyond workplace productivity suites to clients' full IT infrastructures. Moreover, AI is a critical area of focus, with three in four companies reporting that they struggle to achieve and scale AI value. Alpine Mar's AI consulting services will address this exploding client demand for strategic advice in this area.

