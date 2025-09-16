Capital Resources, LLC: Capital Resources Surpasses $200M in Active Loan Portfolio During 20th Anniversary Year

The firm is on track for exponential growth as a specialty lender to insurance agencies and RIAs

OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Capital Resources, LLC, a specialty lender to independent and captive Allstate insurance agencies and registered investment advisors (RIAs), is celebrating a dual milestone: its 20th anniversary and exceeding a $200 million loan portfolio.

"Two decades in this business is a testament to the trust of our clients and the unwavering commitment of our team," said Dean Crouch, CEO of Capital Resources. "Our ability to navigate every market condition and remain a dependable capital partner for entrepreneurs is what defines us. We are proud of the impact we've been able to make within the financial services industries by empowering entrepreneurs who are building great businesses."

Just two years after opening its doors in 2005, Capital Resources had made more than $100 million in total loan originations spanning the contiguous United States. This early success laid the groundwork for a business model built on resilience. The firm adeptly weathered the financial crisis of 2007-2009 and sustained growth through the market downturn of 2020. Since 2020, it has originated more than $300 million in loans, cementing a reputation as a reliable and through-cycle lending partner.

This momentum continues in a landmark year. Capital Resources is on track for a 64% growth in loan originations, with its active loan portfolio topping $200 million for the first time ever in August 2025.

"Insurance agents and financial advisors are learning that working with a conventional, non-SBA lender that offers a 15-year amortization gives their business a competitive edge in free cash flow and the flexibility to grow," Crouch added.

As Capital Resources marks 20 years of service, it looks forward to building on its legacy of trust and continuing to provide the essential capital needed to help a new generation of financial professionals build and grow their businesses.

About Capital Resources, LLC

Capital Resources, LLC is a specialty lender serving insurance agency owners and registered investment advisors across the United States. Since 2005, the firm has originated more than 1,200 loans, exceeding $725 million to fund acquisitions, successions, expansions, and working capital needs. Capital Resources currently maintains a loan portfolio exceeding $200 million and lends nationwide with underwriting tailored to cash-flow.

