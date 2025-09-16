Liburdi Dimetrics Completes GoldTrack Lineup With Launch of Advanced GT200 Orbital Welding System

With advanced automation and intuitive controls, the GT200 streamlines orbital welding for critical applications.

HAMILTON, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Liburdi Dimetrics is driving innovation in the orbital welding industry with the official launch of its latest product, the GT200 , completing its acclaimed GoldTrack lineup. As precision manufacturing increasingly embraces automation, orbital welding technologies are becoming pivotal in shaping the industry's future. The GT200 tube welding system solidifies Liburdi Dimetrics' leading role in these advancements.

Specifically designed for autogenous welding in demanding, high-purity environments, the GT200 distinguishes itself from other GoldTrack products through its compact and portable design. Supporting GTAW operations with output ranging up to 200A, the GT200 incorporates decades of expertise accumulated by Liburdi Dimetrics in tube welding applications.

The GT200 integrates seamlessly with the L Series autogenous welding heads, covering an extensive range from 0.125" [3mm] to 8.625" [220mm], the largest available in the industry. The L Series weld heads feature best-in-class water-cooling technology, providing efficient coolant flow directly to the rotor.

A key feature of this new design is a high-capacity pump that ensures stable temperature control during high-duty welding. Its built-in gas delivery system includes digital gas flow monitoring or optional Mass Flow Controller, enabling precise control over the welding parameters and meeting the stringent specifications required in high-purity environments.

The user experience is notably enhanced by the GT200's automatic weld schedule generator, allowing rapid creation of welding programs tailored to diverse applications. The onboard data acquisition system, coupled with real-time data logging capabilities, ensures consistent quality control and early error detection - critical for maintaining industry compliance and process integrity.

A significant innovation of the GT200 is its next-generation internal architecture based on CANBUS technology, providing enhanced reliability and stability. The GT200 also features a large, 12-inch multi-language touchscreen, offering intuitive navigation and superior operational control.

Liburdi Dimetrics' Division Manager, Janusz Bialach, stated, "The GT200 completes our GoldTrack series lineup. It exemplifies our ongoing commitment to innovation, precision, and reliability. We engineered this system specifically to address critical industry needs - delivering flawless performance in environments where errors are not an option."

With compact dimensions (35.8" x 13.3" x 21.4") and a manageable weight of approximately 50 pounds, the GT200 offers exceptional portability and seamless integration into any manufacturing environment. Users can transfer data and perform software updates via USB connectivity, supporting seamless software updates without downtime.

Industries operating under strict regulatory and quality requirements - such as semiconductor, aerospace, nuclear, and pharmaceutical sectors - will find exceptional value in the GT200 system. Its robust performance ensures reduced weld errors, enhanced operational efficiency, and consistent outcomes, aligning perfectly with industry demands for precision and reliability.

Interested professionals and industry stakeholders are encouraged to explore the full capabilities of the GoldTrack orbital welding lineup by visiting the Liburdi Dimetrics website at https://www.liburdidimetrics.com .

About Liburdi Dimetrics

Liburdi Dimetrics Corporation is an established global leader in automated welding solutions, specializing in innovative orbital welding systems, mechanized welding equipment, and advanced custom welding applications. With decades of expertise, Liburdi Dimetrics consistently advances welding technology, delivering reliable solutions across critical sectors including semiconductor, nuclear, and pharmaceutical industries.

