Vega Raises $65 Million in Funding to Redefine the Boundaries of Security Analytics

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Vega today announced $65 million in funding across seed and Series A rounds, led by Accel with participation from Cyberstarts, which were their first seed investors, Redpoint, and CRV.

Founded in 2024 by Shay Sandler and Eli Rozen, veterans of Unit 8200 and Intel Granulate, Vega delivers AI-native security analytics and investigation across any stack, without forcing costly migrations or pipeline engineering. The platform is already trusted by Fortune 500 companies, top-tier banks, and one of the world's largest healthcare organizations, and sets a new standard for threat detection.

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) was built for yesterday's world: everything in one place, slow-growing streams, and moderate data volumes. But today's enterprises are sprawling, cloud-first, and data-rich, making traditional models unscalable. Security data now floods clouds, storage buckets, SaaS apps, legacy systems, and APIs, while SIEM platforms demand that all data be shipped in and indexed. This leads to blind spots, investigation delays, and costs that don't scale. With most organizations creating terabytes of data a day, that's quickly turning into millions of dollars in spending for typical enterprises. As log volumes surge, teams lose months to integrations, alert noise, and chasing down the right data, while coverage gaps persist.

"Two-thirds of security teams' time is wasted searching for data instead of stopping attacks," said Shay Sandler, Vega's Co-Founder & CEO. "The teams aren't to blame; it's the broken, costly architecture. Vega flips the model: we analyze data in place and leverage AI to automatically surface what matters most, giving teams the speed, clarity, and coverage they need to outpace threats."

Vega's federated approach allows security teams to gain instant, global visibility no matter where their data lives-cloud, legacy, or hybrid. Continuous posture assessment, automated detection gap-finding, and real-time optimization are built in, enabling organizations to improve and tune their detection coverage. Vega's AI-assisted workflows empower analysts to hunt, investigate, and optimize detections in plain English, further accelerating security maturity and resilience with zero wrangling or code. The platform gives security teams more speed, control, and lower cost than traditional systems.

"Traditional SIEM solutions are costly, fragmented, and now ineffective due to the surge in security telemetry and AI-driven threats," said Andrei Brasoveanu, Partner at Accel. "Recognizing this, Shay, Eli, and the Vega Security team have built a platform that decouples detections from the storage of SIEM data, demonstrating clear ROI for enterprises via cost savings and operational efficiency. We've been impressed by the team's deep domain expertise and passion for the problem they set out to solve, as well as the early market traction achieved. We look forward to supporting them on the next phase of their journey."

"Vega is addressing one of the most fundamental challenges in modern cybersecurity, enabling accuracy and speed without sacrificing clarity," said Lior Simon, General Partner at Cyberstarts. "Shay and Eli are seasoned leaders and visionary builders with a deep, firsthand understanding of the complexity security teams face. Their bold, scalable approach has reimagined how organizations effectively defend themselves in an ever-evolving landscape of cyberthreats, and we're proud to have backed them from the very beginning."

Vega is a next-generation security analytics and operations company redefining how organizations detect and respond to threats. By analyzing data where it lives-no centralization or migration required-Vega delivers faster, smarter, and more scalable threat detection and investigation. Trusted by the world's most advanced enterprises and backed by leading investors, Vega is built for a future where security teams demand clarity, efficiency, and real resilience.

