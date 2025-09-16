Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
16.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

equivant Court and Guidehouse to Deliver Modern Court Case Management Solutions and Strategic Advisory Expertise to Courts Nationwide

CANTON, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / equivant Court, a leading provider of court technology solutions, and Guidehouse, a global AI-led professional services firm known for its government transformation expertise, are proud to announce a strategic teaming agreement to deliver a modern, future-ready Case Management System (CMS) and strategic advisory expertise to courts and justice agencies nationwide.

Operating together, the partnership combines equivant Court's award-winning, configurable court technology (equivant JWorks) with Guidehouse's nationally recognized implementation and advisory capabilities. This collaboration is designed to support court and justice agencies of all sizes and complexities to deliver a reliable, adaptive, and accessible justice system that meets the needs of all stakeholders.

"Increasingly, courts are at a crossroads," said Stuart Rosove, General Manager of equivant Court. "Legacy technology and case management systems have become difficult to maintain and adapt. Our case management solution, equivant JWorks, offers a transformative alternative-one that empowers courts with flexible, cloud-native technology built for the future."

"At Guidehouse, our decades of world-class government agency advisory experience provide courts the peace of mind and support to successfully implement and adopt new solutions through expert change management and governance," said Chris O'Brien, Partner and leader of Guidehouse's Communities, Energy & Infrastructure segment.

Highlights of the equivant Court and Guidehouse service offerings include:

Court-Centric Technology Built by Justice Experts: equivant JWorks is a flexible, future-ready case management solution for courts and justice agencies. It easily manages cases and workflow, while smoothly adapting to unique court processes and preferences. With its no-code interface, the solution is easy to configure, allowing courts to tailor screens for every stakeholder without needing expensive, time-consuming updates from a vendor.

Expert Implementation and Oversight: Guidehouse brings decades of experience in statewide justice and human services modernization, enterprise program management, and risk mitigation, ensuring projects are delivered on time and on budget.

Shared Commitment to Access and Innovation: The partnership is focused on delivering modern, innovative solutions that adapt to unique judicial operations, support self-represented litigants, and integrate with all relevant stakeholders.

Together, equivant Court and Guidehouse are offering more than just technology-they are offering a trusted partnership to boost efficiency and effectiveness at courts and justice agencies, while strengthening public access to justice.

About equivant

equivant delivers customer-centric solutions that simplify justice by boosting efficiency, streamlining processes, and improving communication in courts and justice agencies. equivant's innovative technologies, including an award-winning case management system, have been developed by expert practitioners and have supported more than 400 justice agencies in serving their communities efficiently, effectively, and equitably.

For more information on equivant case management and public-facing software solutions, please visit www.equivant-court.com.

About Guidehouse
Guidehouse is a global AI-led professional services firm delivering advisory, technology, and managed services to the commercial and government sectors. With an integrated business technology approach, Guidehouse drives efficiency and resilience in the healthcare, financial services, energy, infrastructure, and national security markets. Built to help clients across industries outwit complexity, the firm brings together approximately 18,000 professionals to achieve lasting impact and shape a meaningful future. guidehouse.com.

Contact Information

Brendan Hughes
Director, Marketing, equivant
brendan.hughes@equivant.com
(800) 406-4333

Elizabeth Patterson
Content Marketing Lead
elizabeth.patterson@equivant.com
(800)406-4333

.

SOURCE: equivant



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/equivant-court-and-guidehouse-to-deliver-modern-court-case-manage-1072367

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.