equivant Court and Guidehouse to Deliver Modern Court Case Management Solutions and Strategic Advisory Expertise to Courts Nationwide

CANTON, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / equivant Court, a leading provider of court technology solutions, and Guidehouse, a global AI-led professional services firm known for its government transformation expertise, are proud to announce a strategic teaming agreement to deliver a modern, future-ready Case Management System (CMS) and strategic advisory expertise to courts and justice agencies nationwide.

Operating together, the partnership combines equivant Court's award-winning, configurable court technology (equivant JWorks) with Guidehouse's nationally recognized implementation and advisory capabilities. This collaboration is designed to support court and justice agencies of all sizes and complexities to deliver a reliable, adaptive, and accessible justice system that meets the needs of all stakeholders.

"Increasingly, courts are at a crossroads," said Stuart Rosove, General Manager of equivant Court. "Legacy technology and case management systems have become difficult to maintain and adapt. Our case management solution, equivant JWorks, offers a transformative alternative-one that empowers courts with flexible, cloud-native technology built for the future."

"At Guidehouse, our decades of world-class government agency advisory experience provide courts the peace of mind and support to successfully implement and adopt new solutions through expert change management and governance," said Chris O'Brien, Partner and leader of Guidehouse's Communities, Energy & Infrastructure segment.

Highlights of the equivant Court and Guidehouse service offerings include:

Court-Centric Technology Built by Justice Experts: equivant JWorks is a flexible, future-ready case management solution for courts and justice agencies. It easily manages cases and workflow, while smoothly adapting to unique court processes and preferences. With its no-code interface, the solution is easy to configure, allowing courts to tailor screens for every stakeholder without needing expensive, time-consuming updates from a vendor.

Expert Implementation and Oversight: Guidehouse brings decades of experience in statewide justice and human services modernization, enterprise program management, and risk mitigation, ensuring projects are delivered on time and on budget.

Shared Commitment to Access and Innovation: The partnership is focused on delivering modern, innovative solutions that adapt to unique judicial operations, support self-represented litigants, and integrate with all relevant stakeholders.

Together, equivant Court and Guidehouse are offering more than just technology-they are offering a trusted partnership to boost efficiency and effectiveness at courts and justice agencies, while strengthening public access to justice.

About equivant

equivant delivers customer-centric solutions that simplify justice by boosting efficiency, streamlining processes, and improving communication in courts and justice agencies. equivant's innovative technologies, including an award-winning case management system, have been developed by expert practitioners and have supported more than 400 justice agencies in serving their communities efficiently, effectively, and equitably.

For more information on equivant case management and public-facing software solutions, please visit www.equivant-court.com .

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a global AI-led professional services firm delivering advisory, technology, and managed services to the commercial and government sectors. With an integrated business technology approach, Guidehouse drives efficiency and resilience in the healthcare, financial services, energy, infrastructure, and national security markets. Built to help clients across industries outwit complexity, the firm brings together approximately 18,000 professionals to achieve lasting impact and shape a meaningful future. guidehouse.com.

