Ambassador Education Solutions Named Gold Level Sponsor of the Imagine America Foundation

The Imagine America Foundation (IAF), a leading nonprofit dedicated to supporting students pursuing career education, is proud to announce Ambassador Education Solutions as a Gold Level Sponsor for the 2025-2026 academic year.

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Ambassador Education Solutions, a trusted provider of course materials and content integration for career colleges and postsecondary institutions, joins IAF in its mission to promote access, affordability, and success in career-focused education. This sponsorship reflects Ambassador's ongoing commitment to empowering students and institutions through innovative learning solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ambassador Education Solutions as a Gold Level Sponsor," said Bob Martin, President and CEO of the Imagine America Foundation. "Their support helps us expand scholarship opportunities, enhance student services, and strengthen our outreach to schools nationwide."

As a Gold Level Sponsor, Ambassador will play a key role in supporting IAF's scholarship and award programs, including the Imagine America High School Scholarship, Adult Skills Education Program (ASEP), and Military Award Program (MAP). These initiatives have helped more than 180,000 students pursue their educational goals since the Foundation's inception.

"We are excited to further our partnership with the Imagine America Foundation," said Marc Konesco, Senior Vice President of Sales at Ambassador Education Solutions and IAF Board Member. "This collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering impactful learning experiences and supporting students every step of the way. It presents a meaningful opportunity for us to give back and help shape the future of career education."

For more information about the Imagine America Foundation and its sponsors, visit www.imagine-america.org.

SOURCE: Imagine America Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/ambassador-education-solutions-named-gold-level-sponsor-of-the-imagine-america-foundation-1072447