Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 16.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
16.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ambassador Education Solutions Named Gold Level Sponsor of the Imagine America Foundation

The Imagine America Foundation (IAF), a leading nonprofit dedicated to supporting students pursuing career education, is proud to announce Ambassador Education Solutions as a Gold Level Sponsor for the 2025-2026 academic year.

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Ambassador Education Solutions, a trusted provider of course materials and content integration for career colleges and postsecondary institutions, joins IAF in its mission to promote access, affordability, and success in career-focused education. This sponsorship reflects Ambassador's ongoing commitment to empowering students and institutions through innovative learning solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ambassador Education Solutions as a Gold Level Sponsor," said Bob Martin, President and CEO of the Imagine America Foundation. "Their support helps us expand scholarship opportunities, enhance student services, and strengthen our outreach to schools nationwide."

As a Gold Level Sponsor, Ambassador will play a key role in supporting IAF's scholarship and award programs, including the Imagine America High School Scholarship, Adult Skills Education Program (ASEP), and Military Award Program (MAP). These initiatives have helped more than 180,000 students pursue their educational goals since the Foundation's inception.

"We are excited to further our partnership with the Imagine America Foundation," said Marc Konesco, Senior Vice President of Sales at Ambassador Education Solutions and IAF Board Member. "This collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering impactful learning experiences and supporting students every step of the way. It presents a meaningful opportunity for us to give back and help shape the future of career education."

For more information about the Imagine America Foundation and its sponsors, visit www.imagine-america.org.

Contact Information

Lauren Cunningham
Director of Operations- Imagine America Foundation
laurenc@imagine-america.org

.

SOURCE: Imagine America Foundation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/ambassador-education-solutions-named-gold-level-sponsor-of-the-imagine-america-foundation-1072447

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.