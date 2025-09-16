Holistiplan Chosen as Tax Planning Solution for 2,100+ XYPN Member Firms

XYPN (XY Planning Network) expands member benefits with Holistiplan's industry-leading tax planning software as a cornerstone offering, empowering advisors to deliver richer financial planning at scale

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Holistiplan, the award-winning tax planning software built for financial advisors, today announced that it has been chosen as the tax planning solution for all members of XYPN, the only advisor support platform designed to help fee-only financial planners build the independent firm of their dreams with complete autonomy. This collaboration makes Holistiplan an included benefit across XYPN's growing network of more than 2,100 firms.

"XYPN has been integral to Holistiplan's story from the very beginning when we first demoed the product at XYPN LIVE and won its Advisor Tech competition in 2019," said Roger Pine, CFA®, CFP®, CEO and Co-Founder of Holistiplan. "XYPN members were some of our very first subscribers, and their early feedback helped us grow the product to something all of us can be proud of. This partnership honors that history and sets up both of our organizations to enable more financial planners to deliver richer financial planning to more and more clients."

By introducing Holistiplan as an included member benefit, XYPN equips advisors with powerful tools to streamline tax planning, uncover new insights, and deliver greater value to clients. Holistiplan's automation and client-ready outputs simplify tax analysis, giving advisors more time to focus on strengthening relationships, expanding planning conversations, and scaling their practices.

" Kitces Research has consistently found that the path to revenue productivity is driven less by operational tech tools, and more by the ones that improve the depth and quality of advice and the client experience," said Michael Kitces, XYPN Co-Founder. "And so as proactive tax planning becomes increasingly central to the value proposition of financial advisors, we realized that including tax planning software as an XYPN member benefit was critical to our mission to help members run better advisory businesses and serve their clients at the highest level. Ensuring that every XYPN member has access to Holistiplan supports that mission in a meaningful way."

The expanded benefit will officially roll out at XYPN LIVE 2025 in September, where advisors can access resources, live training, and integration support to incorporate Holistiplan seamlessly into their firms.

To sign up for the Holistiplan pre-conference event, Thursday September 25th, 2025 register here .

About Holistiplan

Since its launch in July 2019, Holistiplan has been on a mission to empower advisors and CPAs to deliver richer financial planning for more clients. Now trusted by over 8,000 firms across the country, Holistiplan is an award-winning planning and insights tool that has been voted the #1 tax planning tool in the 2021-2025 Kitces Report Studies and T3/Inside Information Software Surveys. Holistiplan provides instant document review, summarization, and planning insights for key financial documents like tax returns, estate plans, and insurance documents. Learn more at www.holistiplan.com .

About XYPN

XYPN is the only advisor support platform that makes it possible for fee-only financial planners to build the independent firm of their dreams with complete autonomy. We do this through curated technology, collaborative community, ongoing advocacy and education, compliance and investment management support, and back-office and client support services.

