As Fall Sports Season Begins, ZetrOZ Systems' SAM Technology Helps Athletes Prevent Re-Injury

Sustained acoustic medicine helps athletes bridge that critical gap between recovery and performance by providing an advanced, non-invasive therapy proven to accelerate healing and reduce pain

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Fall sports are back, and athletes and their trainers are using ZetrOZ Systems' sustained acoustic medicine (sam®) technology to treat injuries and help players recover and stay game-ready throughout the demanding fall season.

Sustained acoustic medicine, invented by ZetrOZ Systems, is continuous, long-duration ultrasound treatment applied directly to the site of an injury. The ZetrOZ Systems sam® X1 and 2.0 devices are the only wearable ultrasound units cleared by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for daily home use.

More than 30 clinical studies and 3.7 million patient treatments have validated the effectiveness of sustained acoustic medicine and the sam® device in treating a spectrum of conditions, including the soft tissue injuries common to fall sports.

Studies show that the traditional fall sports of football and soccer are the toughest on athletes. A five-year review of college sports found more than 41,000 injuries among football players, nearly one injury for every 100 times a player participated in a practice or game. The injury rate in women's soccer was nearly as high.

Nearly half of all college sports injuries are sprains and strains, and about one in four of those soft-tissue injuries required a week of recuperation - forcing players to miss practices and games.

Sustained acoustic medicine and the sam® device are widely used in college and professional sports for their effectiveness in treating soft-tissue injuries, as documented in several clinical studies.

A 2022 study of tendon, ligament and other injuries, involving 239 healthcare providers, found that sam® showed clinical improvement in under two weeks for nearly 70% of cases while reducing pain medication use by 50%.

"The daily demands of training, practices and games can be hard on athletes, whether they're in high school, college, or professional leagues," said Dr. George K. Lewis, a biomedical engineer and founder and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems. "From clinical research and from our close relationships with sports medicine physicians and athletic trainers, we know that our sam® device helps athletes recover from training, heal from injuries more quickly, and avoid re-injury."

The sam® unit applies long-duration ultrasound directly to the site of pain or injury in soft tissue, which decreases inflammation while increasing blood vessel diameters to improve blood flow. That augments oxygenated hemoglobin at the site and removes cytokine enzymes and cellular waste, accelerating healing and reducing pain.

ZetrOZ Systems' sam® devices are designed and manufactured in the United States. The device and sustained acoustic medicine are protected by nearly 50 U.S. and international patents.

