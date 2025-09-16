NIX Achieves AWS Cloud Operations Competency for Excellence in Cloud Management and Governance

NIX is recognized among only 130 AWS Cloud Operations Competency Partners worldwide, reinforcing its expertise in driving secure, efficient, and well-governed cloud operations.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / NIX announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Operations Competency. This designation recognizes NIX as a validated AWS Partner that provides comprehensive, integrated solutions to help customers operate securely and efficiently in the cloud.

NIX Achieves AWS Cloud Operations Competency

NIX is a global software engineering and IT services partner that helps clients worldwide fulfill their missions by providing superior technical expertise on top of a proven offshore delivery process.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

The competency acknowledges partners with a proven track record across five key areas: Cloud Financial Management, Cloud Governance, Monitoring and Observability, Compliance and Auditing, and Operations Management.

While IT operations are central to every organization, building an operational model that balances security, compliance, and efficiency is complex. Without an integrated approach, companies often face inefficient workflows, deployment errors, or critical application downtime. The AWS Cloud Operations Competency helps customers identify expert partners who can solve these challenges and maximize their return on investment during digital transformation.

"I'm personally proud to see that NIX has achieved this recognition, which validates not just our deep technical capabilities but also our commitment to delivering cloud operations for our clients. Frankly, we should have done this earlier. Our priority has always been client satisfaction, and that meant staying laser-focused on delivering business outcomes. But we realized that proving our operational strength not just to our clients but also to AWS was the next logical step. It's been a challenging and rewarding journey alongside the AWS technical and business teams, and we're grateful for the collaboration," said Artur Bakulin, AWS Alliance Lead and Head of Solution Architecture.

NIX has validated experience in Cloud Governance, Monitoring and Observability, and Operations Management, enabling clients to build and manage secure, cost-efficient hybrid cloud environments from day one. The company's proficiency in observability helps organizations monitor their technology stack in real time using AWS-native services, Application Performance Monitoring (APM), and open-source tools. This provides end-to-end visibility into system behavior and health, dramatically reducing the time it takes to detect and resolve issues. Furthermore, as an AWS Competency Partner, NIX supports centralized operations management across AWS, on-premises, hybrid, and edge environments. By leveraging automation and best-practice frameworks, clients can optimize operational efficiency and deliver consistent results.

