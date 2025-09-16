BrainGu: SmoothGlue Unveils 7.0, Featuring an Integrated Data Mesh to Power Real-Time, Mission-Critical Enterprises

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / BrainGu, the developer of the resilient Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) for mission-critical applications, today announced the launch of SmoothGlue 7.0. This landmark release introduces the SmoothGlue Data Mesh, a revolutionary capability that unifies data across distributed systems, empowering organizations to build intelligent, connected, and AI-driven applications with unprecedented speed and security.

The launch follows a period of exceptional performance and proven reliability for the platform, which has maintained 100% uptime with zero incidents over the past 60days. The platform currently hosts 300+ applications over 150+ nodes and recently completed a zero-disruption, coordinated upgrade to Kubernetes v1.31 across four separate clusters, underscoring its operational excellence, all at the highest impact levels.

SmoothGlue 7.0 addresses the core challenges of modern enterprises-data silos, security, and operational complexity-by integrating the Data Mesh directly into its enterprise package. This transforms the platform into a comprehensive solution for both application delivery and real-time data strategy.

Key advancements in SmoothGlue 7.0 include:

Integrated SmoothGlue Data Mesh: This new capability allows organizations to seamlessly connect disparate data sources-from relational databases to streaming platforms-and sync critical information across systems with no code changes. It provides real-time, audit-ready data pipelines, empowering teams to innovate faster and power new AI services with clean, dependable data.

Automated Security & Compliance: Building on its security-first foundation, version 7.0 introduces automated single sign-on configuration for core developer tools and enhanced cloud security with IAM IRSA as the new default. These updates eliminate hours of manual configuration, enforce consistent security policies, and reduce the attack surface out of the box.

Enhanced Performance and Scalability: The platform now features High-Availability configurations for critical components and underlying databases, ensuring maximum uptime. A migration to a more efficient Operatorless Istio architecture reduces operational overhead and improves overall system resilience, preparing enterprises for future scale.

Bringing Order to the Chaos: Application Deployment Instances is a standardized set of resources, configurations, and integrations that ensures your applications are provisioned and operated consistently. It's a blueprint for your application's success, no matter where it's deployed.

"Our platform's 100% uptime record is a testament to our obsession with what we call the 'ilities': resilient, scalability, reliability, and security," said Jamil Jadallah, VP of Product at SmoothGlue.

"With 7.0, we are bringing that same resilience to our customers' data. The introduction of our Data Mesh is a direct response to the need for a unified platform that not only automates development but also intelligently moves and secures the data they rely on for critical missions. We anticipate the Data Mesh to be a cornerstone of the critical mission applications running on SmoothGlue."

The architecture of SmoothGlue 7.0 also lays the groundwork for the company's future vision of further supporting the race to 2027 and the C3BM model and requirements.

SmoothGlue 7.0 is available today!

To learn more or request a demo, please visit SmoothGlue.com .

