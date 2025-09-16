Anzeige
Dienstag, 16.09.2025
Die Ethereum-Vorreiter: Wie Republic Technologies die Infrastruktur der Zukunft aufbaut
ACCESS Newswire
16.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
Momentum Partners With Clerk Chat to Launch AI-Powered Messaging and RCS for Teams and Webex

New partnership positions Momentum at the forefront of business messaging and AI-driven customer experience

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Momentum, a leading global managed services provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Clerk Chat, launching its AI-powered messaging platform across Microsoft Teams and Webex. This integration enables businesses to deliver secure, scalable customer experiences across multiple messaging channels-all within their existing communications infrastructure.

momentum logo

momentum logo
momentum logo mark

Momentum Messaging is a next-generation solution that uses conversational AI to automate and personalize multi-channel interactions. Seamless integration with Teams, Webex, and third-party platforms allows organizations to manage conversations, streamline workflows, and ensure compliance-all from within their collaboration tools.

"Integrating business messaging allows us to deliver AI-powered SMS, MMS and RCS messaging with carrier-grade reliability and compliance baked in. Our customers can now automate CX workflows, engage across multiple channels, and manage conversations-all within Teams and Webex," said Rick Garcia, EVP of Product and Marketing. "We're not just adding text messaging-we're helping our customers reimagine the entire customer experience journey."

This partnership arrives as businesses accelerate adoption of AI and automation to enhance customer service, sales, and operations. Embedding these capabilities directly into Teams and Webex eliminates the need for disparate systems and provides a future-ready platform for customer engagement that is managed by Momentum.

"Momentum and Clerk Chat are aligning to help businesses deliver the kind of customer experiences that today's users expect," said Alexander Haque, Co-Founder and CEO at Clerk Chat. "AI agents bring a new level of automation, intelligence, and personalization to conversational business messaging, right inside the customers' preferred collaboration platforms."

About Momentum
Momentum is a global managed service provider empowering businesses worldwide to connect, collaborate, and engage in the modern workplace. With award-winning solutions for Microsoft Teams, managed network, and more, Momentum delivers secure, reliable, and innovative communication services tailored to enable global enterprises to thrive. For more information, visit www.gomomentum.com.

Contact Information
Elizabeth Hildreth
VP, Marketing
bhildreth@gomomentum.com

SOURCE: Momentum



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/momentum-partners-with-clerk-chat-to-launch-ai-powered-messaging-and-rcs-for-tea-1073935

