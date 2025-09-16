Climate First Bank SBA Lending Division Hires Jake Newcomb as Vice President and Senior Business Development Officer

Strengthening commercial credit access with new leadership to accelerate SBA growth and support small business expansion in the Greenville, SC market

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Climate First Bank (www.climatefirstbank.com), the world's first FDIC-insured, values based, digital-forward community bank founded to combat the climate crisis, is pleased to welcome Jake Newcomb as Vice President and Senior Business Development Officer in its growing SBA Lending Division.

Newcomb joined the Bank in March 2025, bringing with him a strong background in SBA finance and a deep commitment to small business lending. In his new role, he is focused on expanding access to financing for business acquisitions, franchises, and working capital credit requests.

"Joining Climate First Bank has allowed me to support community entrepreneurs with the capital they need to grow," said Newcomb. "I'm excited to help expand our reach in South Carolina through the SBA program."

Newcomb's background includes over twelve years of experience in SBA lending and business development across regional and national banks. He has consistently ranked among top producers, with a track record of driving growth for small businesses and building strong referral networks. His expertise spans business acquisition financing, commercial real estate credit solutions, and strategic partnerships with financial centers of influence.

Newcomb's addition strengthens the Bank's presence in the Greenville, SC market and supports its broader goal of accelerating small business growth through government-guaranteed enhanced commercial lending.

For more information about Climate First Bank's SBA lending programs, visit https://www.climatefirstbank.com/SBA.

About Climate First Bank

Recognized as the fastest growing new bank in America since 2009, Climate First Bank is the world's first FDIC-insured, values based, digital-forward community bank founded to combat the climate crisis. A Certified B Corp, 1% for the Planet member and operationally net-zero since it opened its doors in June 2021, the Bank offers a complete portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products powered by technology to meet the expectations of today's consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-profits, B Corps, and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The Bank reports annually on its impact in line with corporate social responsibility goals. Read the most recent Impact Report here. Member FDIC.

For more information, please visit: www.climatefirstbank.com.

