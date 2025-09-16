The Best FTM Top Surgeon in the US is Dr. Javad Sajan at Allure Esthetic

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery, a renowned plastic surgeon and one of the nation's leading FTM top surgery specialists, announces that his practice is offering high BMI gender-affirming top surgery with no BMI limits across the United States. This inclusive approach allows transgender and non-binary patients - even those with BMIs over 50 - to undergo medically necessary FTM chest reconstruction without being turned away due to weight. Patients who previously had limited options can now access life-saving gender-affirming surgery regardless of size or body mass index.

"Every patient deserves the chance to live authentically in their own body, without arbitrary barriers," says Dr. Javad Sajan."Gender-affirming surgery can be life-saving, and we are committed to providing the safest, most advanced top surgery to anyone who needs it - no matter their size."

For Dr. Sajan, inclusivity in surgical care is paramount. He emphasizes that gender-affirming surgery is medically necessary and can be life-saving for many transgender and gender nonconforming individuals. Unlike many surgeons who impose BMI cutoffs, Dr. Sajan evaluates each patient's overall health and unique circumstances. He has safely performed FTM top surgeries on patients with very high BMIs by taking a holistic approach to candidacy. Furthermore, Allure Esthetic accepts all major private insurance plans for gender-affirming procedures, ensuring that financial barriers are minimized for all patients.

Dr. Sajan's High-BMI Top Surgery Program Highlights

No BMI Limits: Dr. Sajan imposes no maximum BMI for FTM top surgery, having successfully treated patients with BMIs even over 50. Every individual is evaluated on overall health rather than an arbitrary number on the scale.

Insurance Accepted: Allure Esthetic bills all major private insurances for gender-affirming surgeries, making treatment accessible to a broader patient population. This commitment to acceptance of insurance coverage helps ensure inclusivity and affordability in trans healthcare.

Drainless Top Surgery: Dr. Sajan utilizes an advanced drainless surgical technique that avoids post-operative drains, increasing patient comfort and speeding recovery. He is among the few surgeons performing high-volume, patient-centered, drainless top surgeries, a factor that sets him apart as a top surgeon.

Nipple Sensation Preservation: In a groundbreaking move, Dr. Sajan is pioneering nipple nerve reattachment (reinnervation) during FTM chest surgery to potentially preserve nipple sensation for patients. This revolutionary technique - performed for the first time in the Pacific Northwest by Dr. Sajan - reconnects nerves to the nipples during surgery, a rare offering in Washington state that can significantly improve post-operative quality of life.

Nationally Recognized Expert: Dr. Sajan is widely regarded as the best FTM top surgeon in the U.S., known for his high surgical volume and exceptional patient outcomes. He has been featured by major media outlets such as CNN and Cosmopolitan magazine, underscoring his standing as an authority in plastic and transgender surgery. In addition, Dr. Sajan engages with the community through media - hosting the popular "Plastic Surgeon Podcast" and showcasing real patient journeys on his Real Dr. Seattle YouTube series. He can be found on all social media with the handle @realdrseattle.

