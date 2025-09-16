Anzeige
16.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
RedChip Companies, Inc.: RedChip Companies Announces Platinum Sponsorship of the NIBA Annual Convention

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2025 / RedChip Companies, an industry leader in investor relations, media, and research for microcap and small-cap companies, today announced its Platinum Sponsorship of the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) Annual Convention, taking place September 16-17, 2025, at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The NIBA Annual Convention is one of the premier gatherings for investment professionals, including broker-dealers, investment bankers, fund managers, and service providers from across the U.S. and abroad. As a Platinum Sponsor, RedChip will play a key role in supporting this year's event, which will feature two days of networking, presentations, and discussions focused on emerging opportunities in the small-cap marketplace.

"We are proud to support NIBA's Annual Convention as a Platinum Sponsor," said Dave Gentry, CEO of RedChip Companies. "For more than three decades, RedChip has been dedicated to connecting microcap and small-cap companies with the investment community. NIBA's convention provides an invaluable platform to engage with industry leaders, explore market trends, and advance the dialogue on innovation and capital formation as RedChip continues to discover tomorrow's blue chips today."

As a Platinum Sponsor of NIBA 2025, RedChip will spotlight its comprehensive investor relations and financial media platform that has helped more than a thousand emerging growth companies achieve greater visibility, liquidity, and market credibility. By combining daily outreach with unmatched multimedia reach, RedChip continues to set the standard for driving tangible outcomes in the microcap and small-cap markets.

RedChip looks forward to connecting with innovators, issuers, capital partners, and dealmakers at NIBA 2025.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 33 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more. RedChip also offers RedChat, a proprietary AI-powered chatbot that analyzes SEC filings and corporate disclosures for all Nasdaq and NYSE-listed companies, giving investors instant, on-demand insights.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

Contact:

Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies Inc.
1-407-644-4256
info@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/redchip-companies-announces-platinum-sponsorship-of-the-niba-ann-1074110

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
